Ghost Recon Wildlands - Title Update 2 veröffentlicht
Zwischen 3 und 5GB groß
Consoles // Donnerstag, 23. März 2017 um 12:44 von
Ubisoft hat Anfang des Monats Ghost Recon Wildlands für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Jetzt folgte auch das zweite große Title Update für alle Plattformen. Auf PC wiegt der Patch rund 5GB, auf den Konsolen um die 3GB. Welche Änderungen damit einhergehen, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
Missions and Narration
Adjusted various missions markers & GPS pathfinding.
Adjusted various mission triggers in order to smoothen the player’s progress and game experience.
Fixed situations where dialogue and barks would not trigger correctly.
Fixed infinite XP farming exploit on “Rebellion Rising” mission.
NPCs now exit the vehicle properly in “Stop the Convoy” missions
These missions are now unlocked correctly for players who reported issues:
Gold Rush
Sueño’s proposition
Sandoval Dead body
El Cerebro
The following missions are now replayable:
El Cerebro
Boss missions
Sandoval confession
Western cocaine cache
User Interface
Players can now select what intel they want to collect, even with all the HUD options turned off.
Fixed Character hiding behind menus in certain situations.
HUD now updates when XP boosters are activated.
Trophy requirements adjustments: The Champion, Eagle-Eyed, With a Pistol
Fixed some weapon packs not unlocking properly: Underbarrels & Rails Pack
Co-Op
Fixed a bug where hits would register with a 0.5-second lag.
Fixed kick/ban vote notifications.
Fixed game freezes in 4-player sessions.
Corrected various replication issues, such as:
Paint jobs & attachments not showing correctly in the lobby
Rebel Radio explosion not synchronizing
Sniper scope glare effect not synchronizing
Players seen running beside VHC/bike they should be sitting in
Suppressor not synchronizing when removed from a vehicle’s shooting position
Burning corpses from systemic events
Explosion not replicating if the distance is too high
The following achievements should now be awarded in the two missions below:
A Better Mousetrap
The Cluster Bomber
Connectivity
Fixed various disconnection bugs.
Fixed a bug where the user could not reconnect to a previous session.
Fixed errors when looking for public sessions.
Gameplay
Players can now select the vehicle they want to spawn when using the “Drop Vehicle” rebel skill.
Fixed XP awarded when killing an enemy undetected.
Fixed a bug where sometimes vehicle seats could stay booked after NPC exiting.
Fixed a bug where the player would take cover too far from certain props.
Players can no longer teleport to safe houses while being hunted.
The Medical Helicopter will now spawn correctly in the Tabacal area side-mission.
Fixed bikes not slowing down in water.
Fixed flash grenades not stopping detection.
Fixed an occasional instant game-over when falling off a dirt bike.
Fixed a bug where sometimes the player could not tag enemies after hot joining.
Adjusted damage caused by explosives in Arcade difficulty.
Fixed an issue where sometimes pilots didn’t die after AI helicopter crash.
Fixed a situation where sometimes vehicles disappeared when driving at high speeds.
Audio
Added a feature allowing the player to mute every radio in-game.
Fixed Car radio not functioning in various situations.
Amplified the radio voice effects to avoid player confusing El Sueño’s voice on the radio and the one of the Ghosts.
Introduction video mix enhanced.
Graphics
Fixed player models appearing with twisted limbs if they were killed in certain positions.
Fixed low-resolution textures appearing while aiming/driving.
Fixed camera clipping through some textures & props.
Fixed missing textures in certain environments.
Fixed drone showing blur effect on objects.
Fixed the textures flickering when using parachute or helicopter.
Stability
Fixed various crashes.
Fixed an occasional infinite loading screen after validating settings at first launch.
World
Fixed various world building glitches.
Fixed some world parts where the player could get stuck.
Ghost Recon: Wildlands Title Update 2 PC Specific Patch Notes
Graphics
Added the SMAA anti-aliasing mode.
Added a notification for anti-aliasing recommendations in multi GPU setups.
Addressed a series of issues causing flickering in multi GPU setups.
Fixed an issue with HUD scaling in 4 monitor multi display setups.
User experience and interface
Added support to bind Home, End, Insert, Delete, Page Up and Page Down keys.
Added several menu navigation improvements with mouse and keyboard.
Added a notification if the video driver is outdated.
Added a notification when the system is low on free RAM and starts writing to the virtual memory.
Fixed a HUD issue in co-op for users who have already completed the selected mission.
Fixed the Pitch icon display when using mouse to steer helicopters.
Co-Op
Fixed an issue with co-op sharing of systemic activities.
Fixed the use of Push to Talk in the co-op lobby.
Controls
Changed the Enable Controller default option to Only Gamepads.
Addressed a number of issues with the Steam Controller icons and functionality.
Performance
Addressed a series of random crashes encountered by users.
Fixed an issue causing framerate drops when the saving icon was being displayed.
Fixed an issue where the menu was lagging while running the game on a Hard Disk Drive.
Solved an issue with VRAM bar update when lowering Resolution scaling.
Miscellaneous
Fixed a bug on the Medication Air Transport mission in Tabacal.
Fixed an issue with character poses in Ansel.
Solved a controls issue where one couldn’t sprint from crouch or prone position.
