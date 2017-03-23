Rocket League: Patch Notes zum neuen Update 1.31
Dropshot Modus jetzt verfügbar
Donnerstag, 23. März 2017
Psyonix hat in Form eines Updates den neuen Modi und die weiteren kostenlosen Inhalte zu Rocket League bereitgestellt. Welche Änderungen Version 1.31 genau mit sich bringen, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
NEW CONTENT
ARENAS
“Core 707” is now available when playing Dropshot
“Mannfield (Night)” is now available in all playlists
“Neo Tokyo” has been removed from Casual and Competitive playlists
The map will remain playable in offline and private matches
In a future update, Neo Tokyo will return to online play with a standard layout
CRATES
Turbo Crate has been added
Painted versions of the “Endo” Battle-Car are available from this crate.
Painted versions of the “Tachyon” Rocket Trail are available from this crate.
EASTER 2017
Seasonal Easter Items can be acquired March 22 through April 17
Easter Egg Antenna
Bunny Ears Hat
Easter Basket Hat
ACHIEVEMENTS
Registered Voter
Head to 'Arena Preferences' and use all of your votes
Metaverse
Equip the Halo Topper and win a match on Starbase ARC
Brave the Elements
Complete a match on wasted land, under the sea, and in outer space
Damage Control
Win a Dropshot match via shutout
Full Course
Score a total of 18 Goals in Dropshot
Buckminster
x10 Damage a total of 320 panels in Dropshot
CHANGES AND UPDATES
GENERAL
Dropshot
The new Dropshot game mode is now available in the unranked playlists
The goal of the mode is to break the floor with the ball on the opponent's side, and knock the ball through the hole
AquaDome has undergone further performance optimization and its overall color saturation has been reduced
“Spell (Sando Remix)” by Hollywood Principle has been added to the soundtrack
In-game code redemption has been added
In the future, Players can go to the “Extras” menu, select “Redeem Code,” and enter codes to unlock in-game items
Arena Preferences
Preference weighting has been updated to be simpler. A map’s odds are now changed based on the net percentage of the lobby who like or dislike a map
If all players in a lobby Dislike a map, it will now never appear
If half of the players in a lobby Like a map, it will appear 50% more often
If one player Likes a map and another player Dislikes it, it will appear as often as normal
Time Played is now tracked as a statistic
Time played before this update will not be included in tracking
USER INTERFACE
Trading Updates
The Trade interface has been updated. All trade offerings will appear on screen without players needing to scroll the list.
The trade timer now runs for five seconds, up from three seconds.
Key Selection
A new “Key Selection” setting has been added to the Options Menu (Use Oldest, Use Newest, or Ask Me)
If the user chooses “Ask Me” a new UI modal will appear when opening a crate that allows players to pick which key to use.
Free Play Training
You can now select which map to train on after choosing “Free Play” from the Training Menu.
You can now exit directly to “Free Play” from the end of match menu.
Custom Training
Custom Training sequences can now be discovered and played cross-platform.
The Custom Training feature can now be accessed while offline
A new “Featured” tab has been added that spotlights selected Training Sequences chosen by the Psyonix team
Forfeiting a 1v1 match now requires confirmation.
Loading Screens now reflect the arena being loaded into as well as the game mode
Game Tips are now included on the new Loading Screen
Painted Items now show a colored border in the UI
PS4 and Xbox One players can now bind “Air Roll Left” and “Air Roll Right” from the Controls menu
PS4 and Xbox One players can now disable Light Shafts in the Video options menu
The default binding for Create Party and Invite Players has been changed to “X” on Xbox controllers, and “Square” on PS4.
The naming scheme for Crates has been adjusted
Ex: Instead of “Player’s Choice Crate,” it is “Crate - Player’s Choice”
COMPETITIVE
Season 3 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season
Season 3 Prospect Wheel
Season 3 Challenger Wheel
Season 3 Star Wheel
Season 3 Champion Wheel
Season 3 Grand Champion Title
Season 4 brings a new set of Skill Rankings to provide more clear divisions between skill levels
You are now classified into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, and Grand Champion ranks
The new Grand Champion rank will be harder to attain than in Season 3
There are now only four divisions per skill tier (e.g. Gold II, Division IV) due to each tier covering a smaller range of skills
Skill Reset
After placement matches, you will be assigned a skill rating influenced by your Season 3 ranking
This ranking will be lower than where you finished Season 3 and you will have to climb back to the highest rank you can reach
We are not doing a full reset like Season 3 due to the lengthy period of matchmaking disturbance it created. This “soft reset” means players start separated by skill to keep things balanced but can still climb back to top ranks
Matchmaking Abuse
In the interest of enforcing fair competition, a small number of accounts have been identified as abusing the matchmaking system, and will receive a hard skill reset. These accounts will not receive Competitive Season 3 item rewards
Placement Match Updates
The placement match system has been revised to allow players to climb faster if they win the majority of their placement games
When rejoining a Ranked Match, the default option is now “OK” instead of “Cancel”
ESPORTS
An “Esports” button has been added to the top of the main menu
The Esports button will take you directly to live, official Rocket League tournaments on Twitch, including live RLCS streams
This button will only be visible during associated live events
Spectators can now see a player’s Boost Meter and Rumble Power-up when in Player View
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
The Boost Meter now rounds down when you have a fractional amount of boost.
Party Members can now rejoin Private Matches after exiting to the Main Menu.
Fixed a rare issue where items would disappear after a completed trade
The achievement “Rocket Genocider” has been fixed
Xbox One: Removing a split screen user from a party no longer ends the party
An issue with the Dominus GT tail lights not working properly has been fixed
Turning on/off Color Blind Mode no longer causes the field to change colors in Free Play
Players can no longer pass through the Arena wall on Double Goal (Rocket Labs)
Trading with one player in your party no longer prevents you from trading with other party members afterwards
Painted Items are now displayed correctly in the Trade-In menu
Lobos Wheels now have glowing eyes on both sides of your Battle-Car
The gun turrets behind the arena in Starbase ARC no longer shoot indefinitely
Fixed an issue causing Motion Blur to be incorrectly disabled on PS4 and Xbox One
Optimized the performance of the majority of the Rocket Trails in the game
