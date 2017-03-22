PlayStation Store: Neuer Sale gestartet
Mit zahlreichen PlayStation exklusiven Angeboten
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 22. März 2017 um 14:58 von
Sony hat einen neuen Sale im PlayStation Store angekündigt, der seit heute verfügbar ist. Er wird als der bislang größte für PlayStation Exklusivtitel beworben. Bis zum 5. April könnt ihr bis zu 55% auf die Spiele sparen. Die Preise entnehmt ihr der verlinkten [url=https://blog.de.playstation.com/2017/03/22/spart-ab-heute-bei-playstation-exklusiven-games-im-ps-store/] Quelle. [/url| Folgende Titel werden angeboten:
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
The Last Guardian™
Ratchet & Clank™
God of War® III Remastered
The Last of Us™ Remastered
The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
Bloodborne™
Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
Until Dawn™
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
Uncharted™ 1: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collection
BEYOND: Two Souls™
Heavy Rain™
DRIVECLUB™ (Various)
inFAMOUS Second Son™
inFAMOUS Second Son™ + inFAMOUS™ First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son™ Legendary Edition
inFAMOUS™ First Light
The Order: 1886™
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
PlayStation®VR Worlds
Journey™
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
KNACK™
ALIENATION™
ALIENATION™ Conqueror’s Pack
ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
ALIENATION™ Survivor’s Pack
ALIENATION™ Veteran Heroes Pack
ALIENATION™ Weapons Supply Pack
RESOGUN™
RESOGUN™ Season Pass
RESOGUN™ – Heroes Expansion
RESOGUN™ WipEout® Ship Bundle
RESOGUN™: Defenders Expansion Pack
Escape Plan™
Escape Plan™ – The Asylum
Escape Plan™ – The Underground
Escape Plan™ Collection
Escape Plan™ The Director’s Cut
Gravity Rush™ 2
Gravity Rush™ Remastered
Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
HELLDIVERS ™ Reinforcements Mega Bundle
HELLDIVERS™ Masters of the Galaxy Edition
HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack
HELLDIVERS™ Reinforcement Pack 2
Journey™ Collector’s Edition
Rogue Galaxy™
Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
Flower™
Shadow of the Beast™
Dark Chronicle™
Dark Cloud™
Here They Lie
CounterSpy™
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Super Stardust™ Ultra
Super Stardust™ Ultra VR
The Unfinished Swan™
flOw™
flOw™ Expansion Pack
Ape Escape 2
Bound™
Entwined™
Fat Princess™ Adventures
Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
Tumble VR
War of the Monsters
Twisted Metal: Black™
Hohokum™
GUNS UP!™ Battle Support Pack
GUNS UP!™ Defence Budget Pack
GUNS UP!™ War Chest Pack
PaRappa The Rapper 2
Insurgent Pack
Wild Arms 3
Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
Everybody’s Tennis
Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
Primal
Hustle Kings™ VR
Hustle Kings™ VR – Upgrade
Forbidden Siren
The Mark of Kri
Doki-Doki Universe™
Hardware: Rivals
OKAGE: Shadow King
FantaVision
Rise of the Kasai
The Tomorrow Children Frontier Pack
Kinetica
