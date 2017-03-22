Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.03. - 19.03.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 13.03.2017 bis 19.03.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
49.913
|
61.998
|
-12.085
|
441.063
|
441.063
|
3DS
|
42.279
|
23.681
|
18.598
|
430.241
|
22.520.460
|
PS4
|
34.628
|
35.300
|
-672
|
535.336
|
4.552.662
|
VITA
|
8.004
|
8.398
|
-394
|
158.784
|
5.576.294
|
PS3
|
2.212
|
639
|
1.573
|
9.487
|
10.458.264
|
Wii U
|
368
|
430
|
-62
|
12.054
|
3.322.673
|
XONE
|
135
|
117
|
18
|
1.909
|
76.519
Software
01./00. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
02./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash #
03./00. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight
04./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
05./00. [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight
06./01. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
07./04. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
08./02. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
09./05. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
10./06. [PS4] NieR: Automata
11./07. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
12./08. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./00. [PSV] Konoyo no Hashite de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No #
14./00. [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight Mezase! Buddy Champion!
15./00. [PS4] Konoyo no Hashite de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No #
16./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
17./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
18./14. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
19./10. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
20./12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V #