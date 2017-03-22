Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. März 2017 um 14:07 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.03. - 19.03.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 13.03.2017 bis 19.03.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

49.913

61.998

-12.085

441.063

441.063

3DS

42.279

23.681

18.598

430.241

22.520.460

PS4

34.628

35.300

-672

535.336

4.552.662

VITA

8.004

8.398

-394

158.784

5.576.294

PS3

2.212

639

1.573

9.487

10.458.264

Wii U

368

430

-62

12.054

3.322.673

XONE

135

117

18

1.909

76.519


Software

01./00. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 848.467 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash # (Marvelous) {2017.03.16} (¥6.980) - 53.747 / NEU
03./00. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥6.800) - 38.653 / NEU
04./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 32.115 / 262.977 (-28%)
05./00. [PS4] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥7.600) - 32.016 / NEU
06./01. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 26.628 / 116.419 (-70%)
07./04. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 18.096 / 169.385 (-47%)
08./02. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 16.161 / 78.931 (-74%)
09./05. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 15.456 / 115.737 (-25%)
10./06. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 12.242 / 269.310 (-40%)
11./07. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.308 / 73.392 (-35%)
12./08. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 10.128 / 3.211.045 (-13%)
13./00. [PSV] Konoyo no Hashite de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No # (5pb.) {2017.03.16} (¥7.800) - 9.629 / NEU
14./00. [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight Mezase! Buddy Champion! (FuRyu) {2017.03.16} (¥5.500) - 9.349 / NEU
15./00. [PS4] Konoyo no Hashite de Koi o Utau Shoujo: Yu-No # (5pb.) {2017.03.16} (¥7.800) - 8.858 / NEU
16./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.012 / 303.560 (-3%)
17./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 5.751 / 178.604 (-41%)
18./14. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 5.646 / 995.522 (-6%)
19./10. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 5.583 / 50.756 (-35%)
20./12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) - 4.680 / 126.486 (-26%)


