Neuer Patch zu Halo Wars 2
Passend zum gestrigen DLC
Microsoft // Mittwoch, 22. März 2017 um 07:00 von
Gestern veröffentlichte Microsoft den ersten großen DLC zu Halo Wars 2 für Xbox One und Windows 10. Passend zur Veröffentlichung, die die neue Anführerin Kinsano mit sich brachte, wurde auch ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht. Was sich genau damit verbessert und geändert hat, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
Crashes / Errors / Performance
Fixed a crash that occurred in Skirmish against AI opponents
Fixed some error handling with Xbox live service messages
Fixed a crash that can occur in a LASO play through
Fixed a hardlock that could occur when loading into “Lights Out”
Fixed a desync that could be hit in Firefight
Fixed a crash that could occur while watching the prologue cinematic
Fixed a crash that could occur while a user signs out while loading into a certain game mode
Fixed a crash that could occur when transporting newly deployed units
Fixed an Win 10 specific issue with the game hanging sometimes when restarting a mission
Fixed some suspend/idle issues that caused infinite loads
Fixed some Intel Iris Graphics 520 issues that could cause a crash
Improved performance when running on various Intel integrated GPUs
Fixed some improper localization strings in controller layout while playing the Basic Tutorial
Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when a Wolverine is destroyed by a Lightbridge toggling off while it was on it
Improved stability by fixing a large variety of one-off crashes
Fixed some performance hitches in Campaign that were caused by scripted events triggering
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where players were sometimes able to quickly assign one Leader Power point to two different Leader Powers
AI now garrisons a bit more often in Legendary when low on health
Nightingale Smoke bombs now stop Turrets shooting outside of the smoke, identical to how units behave
Damage against Bases show as soon as it happens
Fixed an issue with Hornets sometimes not responding to Banished unit attacks
Fixed an issue with pressing the ‘Q’ key twice did not select all units, if there were no units on the screen
Fixed an issue with Challenges sometimes not progressing in Solo/Team War or Team Objective Playlists
Fixed Shift-Right-clicking to set multiple waypoints not working in some cases
Fixed an issue with AI ignoring Sentinel recaptured Control Points
Fixed some units getting stuck on the campaign mission “The Halo”
Fixed a bug where the enemy AI retreats too often on Normal
Fixed an issue where the AI would sometimes kill its own units by toggling a Lightbridge
Fixed an issue with units doing no damage in a specific scenario
Fixed an issue with “Departures” video being unlocked after completing “The Halo”
Fixed a bug with “Just the Facts” and “The full story” achievements not triggering properly
Fixed an issue where players would get their Favorite Leader instead of the one picked
Various unit animation fixes
Added three new achievements unique to the upcoming “Kinsano” leader DLC
Cosmetic
Fixed some text truncation that could occur in some Campaign missions
Fixed some text in a few Phoenix logs
Fixed some UI callouts for failed objectives in a previously played mission showing in a different mission
Audio
Fixed some cases of audio corruption when multiple sound effects were played at the same time
Fixed an issue with vehicle engine audio stuttering when on the edge of battle
Fixed an issue with clipping/corruption occurring in higher waves of Blitz Firefight
Design & Balance Changes
Note: Balance changes affect units in standard and Blitz multiplayer modes unless otherwise noted.
LEADER POWERS:
Shipmaster’s Scout mines cannot be dropped on buildings anymore
The Banished Cleansing Beam speed slightly reduced
ODSTs cost increased from 600 to 800, HP slightly decreased
ECONOMY:
Adjusted the Supply income curve to give less of a bonus income on the first few Supply Pads/Warehouses, but less limiting as player’s build additional pads.
LEADERS:
Sgt. Forge: Removed the discount on Supply Pads and Reactors in the “Rolling Economy” leader power
Sgt. Forge: Accelerated Assembly and Lotus mines swapped places
UNITS:
Jump Pack Brutes:
o Increased HP
o Incased basic DPS
o Slight increase to move speed
Hellbringers:
o Significant increase to HP
o Significant increase to fire damage dealt to basic infantry units
o Move speed slightly increased
o Cost reduced from 80/50 to 80/40
o Reduced pre-attack and post-attack cooldown to improve responsiveness
Suicide Grunts (NOT Blitz Suicide Grunts)
o Increased HP
o Base damage decreased
o Base AOE range increased
o Move speed slightly increased
o Charge distance increased
o Charge speed decreased
o Cost reduced from 100/25 to 100/20
Elite Rangers
o Significantly increased HP
o Armor type changed to be more resistant to small arms fire from Marine & Grunt squads
o Cost reworked from 80/110 to 125/90
o DPS increased
Jackrabbit
o Cost reduced from 220/15 to 200/12
Ghost
o Cost reduced from 265/20 to 230/15
Chopper
o Cost reduced from 280/20 to 245/15
Hunters
o Cost reduced from 150/200 to 160/160
o DPS reduced
Cyclops
o Cost reduced from 120/150 to 120/120
o DPS reduced
Wraiths
o HP significantly increased
o Shields significantly increased
o Build time reduced
o Cost changed from 550/40 to 525/70
o Plasma Cannon DPS increased
o Plasma Mortar DPS increased
o Plasma Mortar Fire rate increased
o Y ability initial damage increased significantly
o Incoming healing reduced
Scorpion
o HP increased
o Cost changed from 650/50 to 600/90
o Machinegun DPS increased
o Cannon DPS increased
o Cannon AOE size decreased
o Canister shell DPS increased
o Canister shell AOE size increased
o Incoming healing reduced
Grizzly
o HP increased
o Machinegun DPS increased
o Missile pod DPS increased
o Cannon DPS increased
o Missile Barrage ability damage increased
Grunts
o Grunt squad build time reduced
o Overall DPS increased for basic and mine-upgrade squads
o Overall DPS increased for pack brother upgrade squads
Marines
o Grenade DPS decreased significantly
o Grenade large AOE size reduced
Anders’ Sentinels
o Move speed decreased
o No longer has a huge damage bonus vs. buildings
o General DPS decreased
o Lockdown Bolt damage decreased significantly
Banshees
o Banshee Plasma Torpedo damage reduced
Locusts
o Basic DPS slightly reduced
o Line of sight range reduced
o Weapon range reduced
Base Turrets
o UNSC and Banished upgraded turrets DPS increased
o Banished turrets HP increased
o UNSC turrets build time reduced
o Banished turret build time reducedStrongholds
UNSC and Banished HQ HP increased to a constant, high HP amount across all tech tiers
