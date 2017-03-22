Deutsche Software-Verkaufscharts vom Februar 2017
For Honor belegt Platz 1
Mittwoch, 22. März 2017
Der Branchenverband für Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware (BIU) hat hierzulande den Überblick über die Softwareverkaufszahlen. Nun wurden die deutschen Verkaufscharts für den Monat Februar veröffentlicht. Spitzenreiter war For Honor von Ubisoft. Neben weiteren Neuveröffentlichungen wie Poochy and Yoshi's Wooly World, Sniper Elite 4 & Nioh, wird die Rangliste traditionell von populären Longtime-Sellern dominiert.
01. For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
02. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
03. Grand Theft Auto V (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox360, Xbox One)
04. FIFA 17 (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox360, Xbox One)
05. Battlefield 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
06. Hitman: The Complete First Season (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
07. Poochy and Yoshi's Wooly World (3DS)
08. Madden NFL 17 (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox360, Xbox One)
09. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
10. Sniper Elite 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
11. Minecraft (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox360, Xbox One, Wii, Wii U)
12. Nioh (PS4)
13. Mafia III (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
14. Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
15. Super Mario Maker (Wii U, 3DS)
16. Pokémon Sonne (3DS)
17. Call of Duty: Black Ops III (PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox360, Xbox One)
18. Need for Speed (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
19. Rocket League (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
20. Pokémon Mond (3DS)
