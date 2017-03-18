Super Bomberman R - Patch Notes zu Update 1.2
Ab sofort verfügbar
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 18. März 2017 um 16:21 von
Konami hat in dieser Woche die Bereitstellung von Patch 1.2 für Super Bomberman R auf der Nintendo Switch bekannt gegeben. Das Update ist mittlerweile verfügbar und verbessert die Steuerung des Spiels. Weitere Änderungen und Verbesserungen entnehmt ihr den Patch Notes.
You can now select the Room Type when you create a room to host an Online Free Battle.
By choosing “Room Number”, only players who know the room number can join.
Adjustments have been made to improve the controls.
– Adjustments have been made to reduce the input latency.
– Controls are now more precise to reduce the unintentional direction changes.
– Character speed has been adjusted so players can make quicker and more agile moves
– The characters are now behaving more naturally when in front of a pillar or a block.
– Making a turn while running along a block or a pillar is now easier.
– A kicked bomb can be stopped more precisely.
Control parameters have been improved in order to reduce the lag when playing online.
– Fixed a bug that made the game ignore some button inputs when packet loss occurs.
– The lag felt when planting a bomb has been reduced
– Sudden direction changes are easier to make.
Fixed minor bugs
By choosing “Room Number”, only players who know the room number can join.
Adjustments have been made to improve the controls.
– Adjustments have been made to reduce the input latency.
– Controls are now more precise to reduce the unintentional direction changes.
– Character speed has been adjusted so players can make quicker and more agile moves
– The characters are now behaving more naturally when in front of a pillar or a block.
– Making a turn while running along a block or a pillar is now easier.
– A kicked bomb can be stopped more precisely.
Control parameters have been improved in order to reduce the lag when playing online.
– Fixed a bug that made the game ignore some button inputs when packet loss occurs.
– The lag felt when planting a bomb has been reduced
– Sudden direction changes are easier to make.
Fixed minor bugs