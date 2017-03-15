Street Fighter V: Neuer Balancing Patch angekündigt
Patch Notes inside
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 16. März 2017 um 07:01 von
Season 2 zu Street Fighter V für PlayStation 4 und PC ist mittlerweile schon seit einiger Zeit im Gange. Für Ende April plant Capcom einen neuen Balancing Patch. Bereits gestern wurden genaue Patch Notes zum Update veröffentlicht. Die genauen Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
System Changes:
V-Reversal
V-Reversal input delay on crouching block has been shortened by 1F.
Throw Escape
It is no longer possible to escape throws while inputting up during the throw escape.
Hold frames for charge moves
The number of frames necessary to complete a charge has been increased from 6F to 10F.
Invincible “Shoryuken” Attacks
Shoryuken type attacks have seen a change across the board. The changes are as follows below.
L Shoryuken attacks – maintain throw invincibility
M Shoryuken attacks – added airborne invincibility
H Shoryuken attacks – added attack and projectile invincibility
This change affects Ryu, Ken, Akuma, Cammy, and Juri. Please refer to each character’s individual adjustment list for specifics.
Individual Character Adjustments:
Alex
Hurtbox
Fixed an issue where Alex’s collision boxes would shrink in the reverse direction of other characters if Alex turned around while crouching. This led to characters being able to cross him up with certain moves after he landed from mid-air recovery, when they were not supposed to.
Vitality
Increased from 1000 to 1025
Standing MP
Move recovery changed from 14F to 12F
Note: No changes to advantage/disadvantage
Standing MK
Startup reduced from 9F to 8F
Note: The entire move has been reduced by 1F
Crouching MK
Startup reduced from 10F to 9F
Note: The entire move has been reduced by 1F
V-Skill – Overhaul
The entire move has been reduced from 55F to 52F
EX Air Knee Smash
Timing of the hurtbox activation has been restored to the Season 1 version
L Slash Elbow
Disadvantage on block has been reduced from -4F to -2F
Akuma
Vitality
Increased from 875 to 900
M Goshoryuken
Added a hurtbox for frames 3-6F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 6F
Increased the knockback distance for the first hit
Slightly expanded the forward hitbox during rising animation
H Goshoryuken
Added attack and projectile invincibility for frames 3-6F
Balrog
Hurtbox
Fixed an issue where Balrog’s collision boxes would shrink in the reverse direction of other characters if Balrog turned around while crouching. This lead to characters being able to cross him up with certain moves after he landed from mid-air recovery, when they were not supposed to.
Vitality
Reduced from 1025 to 1000
Birdie
Crouching MP
Expanded the hitbox upwards for active frames 4-5F
Crouching MK
Startup reduced from 11F to 10F
EX Bull Head (Normal/V-Trigger)
Disadvatange on block increased from -2F to -5F
EX Bull Horn
Armor startup and duration changed from 3F-20F, to 1F-20F
Cammy
L Cannon Spike
Added a hurtbox for frames 3-6F
Added throw invincibility for frames 1F to 6F
Limited the follow-up attacks after a hit at the base
M Cannon Spike
Added a hurtbox for frames 3-6F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 6F
Limited the follow-up attacks after a hit at the base
H Cannon Spike
Added attack and projectile invincibility for frames 3-6F
EX Cannon Spike
Expanded the downwards hitbox
Neck Spiral
Added an air throw (press LP+LK during a jump)
Chun-Li
Hyakuretsukyaku (Normal/V-Trigger)
Changed the number of necessary inputs when rapidly pressing K from 4 to 5
Dhalsim
Thrust Kick
Added a new normal move (down-forward + MK)
F.A.N.G
Standing LP
Reduced the advantage on hit from +6F to +5F
Reduced the advantage on block from +3F to +2F
Increased the hitbox on the second active frame
Increased the hit hold from the second and third active frames by 1F
Standing MK
Reduced the startup from 6F to 5F
Standing HP
Reduced the startup from 8F to 7F
Reduced the hitbox
Slightly increased the hurtbox
Standing HK
Reduced the startup from 14F to 12F
Note: The entire movement is reduced by 2F
Advantage on hit reduced from +7F to +6F
Crouching MP
Reduced the startup from 7F to 6F
Nirenko
Reduced the pushback on hit for the first hit
Guile
Forward Throw
Recovery after a successful throw increased by 3F
Reverse Spin Kick
Advantage on hit reduced from +6F to +4F
M Somersault Kick
Added a hurtbox to the attack/projectile invincibility for frames 3 to 8F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 8F
V-Trigger – Solid Puncher
Number of V-Gauge blocks increased from 2 to 3
Sonic Breaker
V-Timer gauge consumption restored to Season 1
EX Sonic Break
V-Timer gauge consumption restored to Season 1
Ibuki
Kunai Hoju
Placed lower in the command priority than Kazekiri
Juri
Standing LP
Decreased the size of the upwards hitbox
Increased the horizontal knockback distance on mid-air hit
L Tensenrin
Added throw invincibility for frames 1F to 8F
M Tensenrin
Added a hurtbox for frames 3 to 6F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 6F
H Tensenrin
Changed the 1F to 8F throw invincibility frames to attack/projectile invincibility from 3F to 7F
Ken
Thunder Kick
Changed the recovery on block from -2F to -4F
M Shoryuken
Added a hurtbox for frames 3-6F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 6F
Increased the knockback distance for the first hit
H Shoryuken
Added attack and projectile invincibility for frames 3-6F
Laura
L Bolt Charge (Normal/V-Trigger)
Reduced the active frames from 4F to 3F
Crouching LK
Reduced the advantage on block from +1 to 0
Nash
Forward Dash
Total movement frames changed from 19F to 18F
Standing HP
Increased the forward hitbox for the first active frame
Expanded the hitbox downward for frames 2F to 3F, and reduced the upwards hitbox
Crouching MK
Quickened the timing for V-Trigger cancel by 1F
Note: After the change, Nash will go from +4F to +5F advantage from cancelling into V-Trigger (Sonic Move – Hide)
M Sonic Scythe
Increased the pushback distance on block
EX Sonic Scythe
Added throw invincibility for frames 1F to 6F
Expanded the upwards hitbox for the first and second active frames
Necalli
The Disc’s Guidance (V-Trigger)
Disadvantage on block increased from -4F to -6F
Rashid
Hurtbox
Fixed an issue where Rashid’s collision boxes would shrink in the reverse direction of other characters if Rashid turned around while crouching. This lead to characters being able to cross him up with certain moves after he landed from mid-air recovery, when they were not supposed to.
Standing LK
Reduced the upwards hitbox
Increased the horizontal knockback distance on mid-air hit
EX Eagle Spike (V-Skill)
If Rashid KO’s the opponent with EX Airborne Eagle Spike during his V-Skill, he will get the EX flashing screen finish
Ryu
Standing LK
Expanded the forward hitbox
Standing MP (Normal/V-Trigger)
Expanded the forward hitbox
M Shoryuken
Added a hurtbox for frames 3-6F
Added invincibility for airborne attacks for frames 1 to 6F
H Shoryuken
Added attack and projectile invincibility for frames 3 – 6F
Crouching HP
Changed the move animation
Urien
Vitality
Reduced from 1025 to 1000
Crouching MK
Advantage on block changed from +2F to -2F
Jumping LK
Expanded the hitbox downwards
EX Dangerous Headbutt
Increased the recovery on whiff from 15F to 25F
EX Chariot Tackle
Increased the disadvantage on block from 0F to -2F
Reduced the pushback distance on block
Vega (Claw)
Standing HP (claw)
Advantage on hit increased from +6F to +7F
Pushback on hit slightly decreased
Pushback on block slightly decreased
Crouching HP (claw)
Advantage on hit changed from -2F to +5F
Advantage on block changed from -5F to +3F
V-Trigger: Bloody Kiss – Azul
Changed so that Vega will be fully invincible from the first frame after hit
Flying Barcelona Attack (claw)
Damage increased from 90 to 120.
Advantage on block increased from 0F to 3F
Relaxed the restrictions on mid-air juggles after hit
Note: Increased follow-up options
Flying Barcelona Attack (no claw)
Damage increased from 60-80
EX Crimson Terror
Increased the movement distance
Note: Is now between Season 1 and original Season 2 changes
