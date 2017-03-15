Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 15. März 2017 um 19:14 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 6.03. - 12.03.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 06.03.2017 bis 12.03.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

61.998

329.152

-267.154

391.150

391.150

PS4

35.300

37.807

-2.507

500.708

4.518.034

3DS

23.681

23.848

-167

387.962

22.478.181

VITA

8.398

9.889

-1.491

150.780

5.568.290

PS3

639

615

24

7.275

10.456.052

Wii U

430

565

-135

11.686

3.322.305

XONE

117

147

-30

1.774

76.384


Software

01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) - 89.791 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 62.770 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 44.483 / 230.862 (-76%)
04./02. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 34.292 / 151.289 (-71%)
05./03. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 20.746 / 100.282 (-74%)
06./05. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 20.523 / 257.068 (-46%)
07./04. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 17.482 / 62.084 (-61%)
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 11.646 / 3.200.916 (-5%)
09./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 9.795 / 172.853 (-27%)
10./06. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 8.550 / 45.173 (-77%)
11./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix) {2017.03.03} (¥8.800) - 7.206 / 32.812 (-72%)
12./08. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) - 6.331 / 121.806 (-59%)
13./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.220 / 297.547 (-15%)
14./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 6.009 / 989.876 (-15%)
15./15. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 5.523 / 297.189 (-23%)
16./11. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥7.600) - 4.790 / 101.336 (-63%)
17./13. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) - 4.577 / 133.401 (-55%)
18./18. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 4.558 / 685.797 (-24%)
19./10. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega) {2017.03.03} (¥4.990) - 4.469 / 17.323 (-65%)
20./21. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 4.333 / 101.649


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.407
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 175.480
  • DarkLord87 156.647
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 121
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.560.904
  • Blogeinträge: 65.610
  • Blogbesuche: 32.913.044

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2017 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+