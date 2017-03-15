Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 15. März 2017 um 19:14 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 6.03. - 12.03.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 06.03.2017 bis 12.03.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
61.998
|
329.152
|
-267.154
|
391.150
|
391.150
|
PS4
|
35.300
|
37.807
|
-2.507
|
500.708
|
4.518.034
|
3DS
|
23.681
|
23.848
|
-167
|
387.962
|
22.478.181
|
VITA
|
8.398
|
9.889
|
-1.491
|
150.780
|
5.568.290
|
PS3
|
639
|
615
|
24
|
7.275
|
10.456.052
|
Wii U
|
430
|
565
|
-135
|
11.686
|
3.322.305
|
XONE
|
117
|
147
|
-30
|
1.774
|
76.384
Software
01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
02./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
04./02. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
05./03. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
06./05. [PS4] NieR: Automata
07./04. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
09./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
10./06. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
11./07. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch
12./08. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V #
13./14. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
14./16. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
15./15. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
16./11. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V #
17./13. [PS4] Nioh
18./18. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
19./10. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris
20./21. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #