World of Final Fantasy: Patch 1.03 datiert
Mit dem Balthier DLC
Sony // Montag, 13. März 2017 um 12:39 von
Am Wochenende kündigte Square Enix für World of Final Fantasy mit Balthier einen neuen Champion Summon an. Er wird am 23. März für PlayStation 4 und PS Vita kostenlos bereitgestellt. Auch ein Patch wird an diesem Tag folgen, wie das Unternehmen bekannt gab.
Welche Änderungen mit Patch 1.03 einhergehen, könnt ihr hier sehen.
Skip function for battle scenes added – Press the circle button to skip summons scenes such as Mega Mirage summons and Champion summons.
“Fast Forward” setting added to settings – Enable fast forward for battles and events through an input in the settings.
Battle response improvements – ATB bar fill conditions for standard encounters have improved, and you can input commands quicker than before.
“Sephiroth,” “Balthier,” and “Sora” added to battle BGM settings – If you have their corresponding Champion Medals, you’ll be able to choose their battle BGMs.
“Random” added to battle BGM.
HP and AP recovers at gates, save points, and when each chapter saves.
