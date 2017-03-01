No Man's Sky: Path Finder Update detailliert
PS4 Pro Support und mehr
Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 08. März 2017 um 19:24 von
Hello Games haben gestern ein neues Update zu No Man's Sky angekündigt. Path Finder soll noch in dieser Woche erscheinen. Heute wurde das Update auch genauer detailliert. Neben Landfahrzeugen wird es auch Unterstützung für die PlayStation 4 Pro geben.
Mehr entnehmt ihr dem unten eingefügten Video und den Patch Notes.
Audio
50% more generative soundscapes
Additional game loading and game start music
Added multi-room base ambiences
More detailed rain system, including room dependent and indoor window rain
Added indoor storm ambiance
Changes to reverb system
Fix for a flood of sounds which could occur during the tutorial
Ships and Space
Improved ship landing code
Fixed AI ships appearing in the air with landing gear deployed
Ship weapons operate using a new multi-mode system
Fix for being able to spawn freighters underground while you are jetpacking
Prevent all docking points in stations, freighters and outposts being taken by AI ships
Fixed issue where ships could occasionally become invisible
Fixed an issue where spawning into a freighter in near-planet orbit would occasionally place the player underground
Freighter containers now drop less Titanium, Thamium and Copper
Freighter containers now have a chance to drop Nanite Clusters
Traders can now drop Nanite Clusters
Traders no longer drop Copper or Iron
Reduced camera shake whilst taking hits in space combat
Reduced pirate damage in survival mode
Reduced damage on ship laser
Tweaked ship exit animations to improve player placement
Gameplay
Added damage and resource numbers in combat and when mining, toggleable in the Options menu
Allow multiple weapon types on the multitool
Free weapons and ships now have broken slots
Recruit NPCs have more descriptive names
Fixed holes appearing in high detail terrain regions
Made player respawn positioning more robust
Introduced new growable plant type
Fixed slow memory leak in material effects
Removed several minor memory leaks on warp
Boosted shield recharge rate whilst in caves slightly
BoltCaster Rate of Fire and Laser Mining Speed upgrades are now known from start. Tweaked build requirements so that both are possible to build on player’s first planet
Drones now drop small amount of zinc on destruction
Reduced amount of platinum from depots
Fixed Vy’Keen depots dropping titanium instead of platinum
Improved balance of hazards on Scorched and Frozen planets
Reworked NPC secondary interactions to give you standing in exchange for offerings
Reduced the amount of tech given by NPCs. In most cases they will now reward tech fragments instead of blueprints
Reduced the amount of tech available for NPC reward
Fixed projectiles shooting through certain unmineable substances
Adjusted space stations to minimise cases where NPCs intersect with the environment
Fixed issue where the suit upgrade chamber would occasionally disappear
Base Building
Fixed NPC terminals and ladders being removed from the central room of bases after the player leaves
Moved snap points for the glass corridor to be correctly grid aligned
Galactic Terminals now have consistent pricing, regardless of where in a base they are added
Fixed plants not being removed after removing the planter below them
Deleting a room now refunds not only the room itself, but also its contents
Fixed some plants and rocks not being removed when placing down a base building part
Fixed the colour of the base terminal light occasionally resetting to red
Terminals no longer can be build over windows in the central room
Fixed base building colours becoming corrupt under specific circumstances
Fixed some NPC missions counting the number of parts in your base incorrectly
Fixed landing pad not snapping correctly to some parts
Fixed issues where resource harvester would fail to gather resources
Left mouse button and right trigger can now be used to build
Fixed various precision problems with building in freighters
Fixed some cases where grenades would fail to edit the terrain
Organised parts in the base building menu to be more intuitive
User Interface
Added animation within the Quick Menu
Changed the hyperdrive stat to be measured in Light Years
Opening the menu will now return to the last page you viewed
Added a new Tech stat section to the Tech info popup
Improved mouse smoothing
Improved mouse sensitivity
Clearer and more detailed multitool, ship and freighter comparison screen
Fixed flickering transition between Inventory and Options Menu pages
Reduced number of menu options requiring a button to be held rather than pressed
Improved responsiveness of button holding
Fixed a bug in the options menu where the title bar would flicker
Improvements to discovery timeline UI
Added “Set Waypoint” option to the solar system pop-up
Improved alignment at aspect ratios other than 16:9
Prevented player notifications showing up during credits and redeem screen
Fixed issue whether error messages would be shown for charging and repairing before the options had been selected
Increased icon resolutions to support play at 4k resolutions
Fullscreen effects are now correctly displayed when entering a hazard
Disabled the quick menu while warping between systems
Removed obsolete Generation Detail option in settings
Updated display of new discoveries to be clearer and more readable
Fixed some Japanese and Russian localisation issues and text overlap
Made cinematic black bars less frequent and obtrusive
Made is so cinematic black bars can be dismissed
Race standing is now displayed on the journey milestone page
Fixed various windows occasionally appearing partially offscreen
New visuals and backgrounds on mode select, options and inventory screens
Visuals
Reduced banding artifacts on some metallic surfaces
Fixed seam artifacts on some normal maps
Fixed shadows being too black over water on certain planets
Fixed very occasional errant black geometry in space
Improved performance of water rendering
Improved performance in forward rendering passes
Improved performance in spotlight rendering
Fixed some issues with flickering lights
Correctly oriented IBL map, fixing several lighting issues
Fixed issue where vertex displacement would glitch when walking between regions
PC
Support for Intel HD Graphics 530, 540, 550, 580, 630, 640, 650
Reduced banding artifacts in gamma correction on some GPUs
Escape key now goes directly to the quit options page
Improved and expanded Steam Controller mapping
PlayStation 4
Support For PS4 Pro 4K Rendering
Support For PS4 Pro Delta Colour Compression
Support For PS4 Pro automatic Depth Buffer decompression
50% more generative soundscapes
Additional game loading and game start music
Added multi-room base ambiences
More detailed rain system, including room dependent and indoor window rain
Added indoor storm ambiance
Changes to reverb system
Fix for a flood of sounds which could occur during the tutorial
Ships and Space
Improved ship landing code
Fixed AI ships appearing in the air with landing gear deployed
Ship weapons operate using a new multi-mode system
Fix for being able to spawn freighters underground while you are jetpacking
Prevent all docking points in stations, freighters and outposts being taken by AI ships
Fixed issue where ships could occasionally become invisible
Fixed an issue where spawning into a freighter in near-planet orbit would occasionally place the player underground
Freighter containers now drop less Titanium, Thamium and Copper
Freighter containers now have a chance to drop Nanite Clusters
Traders can now drop Nanite Clusters
Traders no longer drop Copper or Iron
Reduced camera shake whilst taking hits in space combat
Reduced pirate damage in survival mode
Reduced damage on ship laser
Tweaked ship exit animations to improve player placement
Gameplay
Added damage and resource numbers in combat and when mining, toggleable in the Options menu
Allow multiple weapon types on the multitool
Free weapons and ships now have broken slots
Recruit NPCs have more descriptive names
Fixed holes appearing in high detail terrain regions
Made player respawn positioning more robust
Introduced new growable plant type
Fixed slow memory leak in material effects
Removed several minor memory leaks on warp
Boosted shield recharge rate whilst in caves slightly
BoltCaster Rate of Fire and Laser Mining Speed upgrades are now known from start. Tweaked build requirements so that both are possible to build on player’s first planet
Drones now drop small amount of zinc on destruction
Reduced amount of platinum from depots
Fixed Vy’Keen depots dropping titanium instead of platinum
Improved balance of hazards on Scorched and Frozen planets
Reworked NPC secondary interactions to give you standing in exchange for offerings
Reduced the amount of tech given by NPCs. In most cases they will now reward tech fragments instead of blueprints
Reduced the amount of tech available for NPC reward
Fixed projectiles shooting through certain unmineable substances
Adjusted space stations to minimise cases where NPCs intersect with the environment
Fixed issue where the suit upgrade chamber would occasionally disappear
Base Building
Fixed NPC terminals and ladders being removed from the central room of bases after the player leaves
Moved snap points for the glass corridor to be correctly grid aligned
Galactic Terminals now have consistent pricing, regardless of where in a base they are added
Fixed plants not being removed after removing the planter below them
Deleting a room now refunds not only the room itself, but also its contents
Fixed some plants and rocks not being removed when placing down a base building part
Fixed the colour of the base terminal light occasionally resetting to red
Terminals no longer can be build over windows in the central room
Fixed base building colours becoming corrupt under specific circumstances
Fixed some NPC missions counting the number of parts in your base incorrectly
Fixed landing pad not snapping correctly to some parts
Fixed issues where resource harvester would fail to gather resources
Left mouse button and right trigger can now be used to build
Fixed various precision problems with building in freighters
Fixed some cases where grenades would fail to edit the terrain
Organised parts in the base building menu to be more intuitive
User Interface
Added animation within the Quick Menu
Changed the hyperdrive stat to be measured in Light Years
Opening the menu will now return to the last page you viewed
Added a new Tech stat section to the Tech info popup
Improved mouse smoothing
Improved mouse sensitivity
Clearer and more detailed multitool, ship and freighter comparison screen
Fixed flickering transition between Inventory and Options Menu pages
Reduced number of menu options requiring a button to be held rather than pressed
Improved responsiveness of button holding
Fixed a bug in the options menu where the title bar would flicker
Improvements to discovery timeline UI
Added “Set Waypoint” option to the solar system pop-up
Improved alignment at aspect ratios other than 16:9
Prevented player notifications showing up during credits and redeem screen
Fixed issue whether error messages would be shown for charging and repairing before the options had been selected
Increased icon resolutions to support play at 4k resolutions
Fullscreen effects are now correctly displayed when entering a hazard
Disabled the quick menu while warping between systems
Removed obsolete Generation Detail option in settings
Updated display of new discoveries to be clearer and more readable
Fixed some Japanese and Russian localisation issues and text overlap
Made cinematic black bars less frequent and obtrusive
Made is so cinematic black bars can be dismissed
Race standing is now displayed on the journey milestone page
Fixed various windows occasionally appearing partially offscreen
New visuals and backgrounds on mode select, options and inventory screens
Visuals
Reduced banding artifacts on some metallic surfaces
Fixed seam artifacts on some normal maps
Fixed shadows being too black over water on certain planets
Fixed very occasional errant black geometry in space
Improved performance of water rendering
Improved performance in forward rendering passes
Improved performance in spotlight rendering
Fixed some issues with flickering lights
Correctly oriented IBL map, fixing several lighting issues
Fixed issue where vertex displacement would glitch when walking between regions
PC
Support for Intel HD Graphics 530, 540, 550, 580, 630, 640, 650
Reduced banding artifacts in gamma correction on some GPUs
Escape key now goes directly to the quit options page
Improved and expanded Steam Controller mapping
PlayStation 4
Support For PS4 Pro 4K Rendering
Support For PS4 Pro Delta Colour Compression
Support For PS4 Pro automatic Depth Buffer decompression