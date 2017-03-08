Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 08. März 2017 um 14:17 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.02. - 05.03.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 27.02.2017 bis 05.03.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

329.152

-

N/A

329.152

329.152

PS4

37.807

43.489

-5.682

465.408

4.482.734

3DS

23.848

21.541

2.307

364.281

22.454.500

VITA

9.889

10.704

-815

142.382

5.559.892

PS3

615

505

110

6.636

10.455.413

Wii U

565

464

101

11.256

3.321.875

XONE

147

469

-322

1.657

76.267


Software

01./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 186.379 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) - 116.997 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 79.536 / NEU
04./00. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 44.602 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 38.002 / 236.545 (-81%)
06./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 36.623 / NEU
07./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix) {2017.03.03} (¥8.800) - 25.606 / NEU
08./02. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) - 15.321 / 115.475 (-85%)
09./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 13.426 / 163.058 (+3%)
10./00. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega) {2017.03.03} (¥4.990) - 12.854 / NEU
11./03. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥7.600) - 12.813 / 96.546 (-85%)
12./06. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 12.292 / 3.189.271 (-9%)
13./04. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) - 10.210 / 128.824 (-41%)
14./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 7.357 / 291.327 (+19%)
15./10. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 7.176 / 291.666 (-31%)
16./11. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 7.042 / 983.867 (+0%)
17./08. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft) {2017.02.16} (¥8.400) - 6.435 / 59.700 (-51%)
18./14. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 5.980 / 681.240 (-2%)
19./00. [PS4] Winning Post 8 2017 (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.02} (¥7.800) - 5.793 / NEU
20./00. [3DS] Doraemon the Movie: Nobita no Nankyoku Kachikochi Daibouken (FuRyu) {2017.03.02} (¥5.280) - 5.481 / NEU


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.407
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 175.370
  • DarkLord87 156.267
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 342
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.558.674
  • Blogeinträge: 65.601
  • Blogbesuche: 32.871.898

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2017 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+