Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 08. März 2017
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 27.02. - 05.03.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 27.02.2017 bis 05.03.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
329.152
|
-
|
N/A
|
329.152
|
329.152
|
PS4
|
37.807
|
43.489
|
-5.682
|
465.408
|
4.482.734
|
3DS
|
23.848
|
21.541
|
2.307
|
364.281
|
22.454.500
|
VITA
|
9.889
|
10.704
|
-815
|
142.382
|
5.559.892
|
PS3
|
615
|
505
|
110
|
6.636
|
10.455.413
|
Wii U
|
565
|
464
|
101
|
11.256
|
3.321.875
|
XONE
|
147
|
469
|
-322
|
1.657
|
76.267
Software
01./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
02./00. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn #
03./00. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
04./00. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
05./01. [PS4] NieR: Automata
06./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
07./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch
09./09. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
10./00. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris
11./03. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V #
12./06. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./04. [PS4] Nioh
14./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
15./10. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
16./11. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
17./08. [PS4] For Honor
18./14. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
19./00. [PS4] Winning Post 8 2017
20./00. [3DS] Doraemon the Movie: Nobita no Nankyoku Kachikochi Daibouken