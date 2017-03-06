Neues Initiative Video zu Mass Effect Andromeda
Zu den Planeten im Spiel
Consoles // Montag, 06. März 2017 um 19:38 von
BioWare hat ein weiteres Initiative Video zu Mass Effect Andromeda veröffentlicht. Dabei wird die Suche nach den "goldnen Welten" thematisiert, auf deren Suche sich die neue Crew im vierten Teil begibt. Innerhalb des Helius Clusters wird es insgesamt sieben Planeten geben, die dafür in Frage kommen. Diese werden wie folgt beschrieben.
Habitat 1 – An arid world with vast underground rivers. Despite the desert climate, temperatures on Habitat 1 are well within a comfortable range for settlement
Habitat 2 – A large moon orbiting a gas giant, Habitat 2 is said to be rich in minerals and could serve as an important resource for generations to come.
Habitat 3 – A planet of lush jungle canopies and rolling hills.
Habitat 4 – Preliminary scans show Habitat 4 has a rich amount of liquid surface water, making it an ideal candidate for life sustaining world.
Habitat 5 – This planet is said to be an ideal home for the Initiative’s Turian and Quarian colonists.
Habitat 6 – Scans show that Habitat six have wide oceans and a temperate climate.
Habitat 7 – This planet is said to have all the markers of a tropical paradise. Habitat 7 will be your first destination upon arrival, and is described as your potential future home.
Mass Effect Andromeda wird am 23. März für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erscheinen.