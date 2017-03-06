Einloggen

Sony hat sein PAX East Line Up bekannt gegeben...

Sony hat sein PAX East Line Up bekannt gegeben

Vom 10.-12. März in Boston

Sony // Montag, 06. März 2017 um 17:45 von miperco

Vom 10.-12. März wird in Boston die PAX East 2017 stattfinden. Mit an Bord ist auch Sony, die heute ihr Line Up für die Messe bekannt gegeben haben. Unter anderem ist die Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Nex Machina, Gang Beasts und viele mehr.

Boundless (Wonderstruck Games)
Cosmic Star Heroine (Zeboyd Games)
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Actvision)
Cryptark (Alientrap Games)
Dino Frontier (Uber Entertainment)
Disc Jam (High Horse Entertainment)
Eitr (Devolver Digital)
Everything (Double Fine Presents)
Farpoint (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Full Throttle Remastered (Double Fine Productions)
Gang Beasts (Double Fine Presents)
Gnog (Double Fine Presents)
GT Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Loot Rascals (Hollow Ponds)
MLB The Show 17 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Nex Machina (Housemarque)
Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)
Pox Nora (Desert Owl Games)
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)
Rain World (Adult Swim Games)
Rime (Grey Box)
Sundered (Thunder Lotus Games)
Tooth & Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
Windjammers (DotEmu)
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth)


