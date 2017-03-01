Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. März 2017 um 14:12 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.02. - 26.02.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 20.02.2017 bis 26.02.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

43.489

27.203

16.286

427.601

4.444.927

3DS

21.541

22.294

-753

340.433

22.430.652

VITA

10.704

8.284

2.420

132.493

5.550.003

PS3

505

500

5

6.021

10.454.798

XONE

469

76

393

1.510

76.120

Wii U

464

497

-33

10.691

3.321.310


Software

01./00. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 198.542 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) - 100.154 / NEU
03./00. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥7.600) - 83.733 / NEU
04./02. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) - 17.360 / 118.613 (-33%)
05./00. [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 3 Ultimate # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 13.682 / NEU
06./03. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 13.441 / 3.176.979 (-8%)
07./00. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knights 2 # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.02.23} (¥7.200) - 13.421 / NEU
08./01. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft) {2017.02.16} (¥8.400) - 13.203 / 53.265 (-67%)
09./04. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 13.093 / 149.633 (-10%)
10./05. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 10.409 / 284.490 (-12%)
11./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 7.050 / 976.825 (-8%)
12./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (Ubisoft) {2017.02.23} (¥5.800) - 6.734 / NEU
13./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.199 / 283.970 (+1%)
14./09. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 6.106 / 675.260 (-10%)
15./08. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 5.394 / 92.286 (-22%)
16./15. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 4.410 / 944.806 (+8%)
17./17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.046 / 1.114.149 (+1%)
18./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.024 / 134.618 (+0%)
19./20. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 2.775 / 294.460 (-1%)
20./19. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 2.575 / 289.306 (-11%)