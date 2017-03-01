Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. März 2017 um 14:12 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.02. - 26.02.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 20.02.2017 bis 26.02.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
43.489
|
27.203
|
16.286
|
427.601
|
4.444.927
|
3DS
|
21.541
|
22.294
|
-753
|
340.433
|
22.430.652
|
VITA
|
10.704
|
8.284
|
2.420
|
132.493
|
5.550.003
|
PS3
|
505
|
500
|
5
|
6.021
|
10.454.798
|
XONE
|
469
|
76
|
393
|
1.510
|
76.120
|
Wii U
|
464
|
497
|
-33
|
10.691
|
3.321.310
Software
01./00. [PS4] NieR: Automata
02./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V #
03./00. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V #
04./02. [PS4] Nioh
05./00. [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 3 Ultimate
06./03. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
07./00. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knights 2 #
09./04. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
10./05. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
11./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
12./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
13./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
14./09. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
15./08. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
16./15. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
17./17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
18./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
19./20. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
20./19. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!