Overwatch: Neuer Patch bringt Serverbrowser und mehr
Weitere Änderungen inside
Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. März 2017 um 06:36 von
Blizzard hat ein neues Game Update zu Overwatch für alle drei verfügbaren Plattformen bereitgestellt. Damit werden unter anderem Serverbrowser in das Spiel integriert. Game Director Jeff Kaplan erklärt im unten eingefügten Video alles wichtige dazu.
HERO UPDATES
Ana
New Hero Option: Nano Boost Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Nano Boost’s targeting sensitivity
Bastion
Configuration: Sentry
Reconfiguration time decreased from 1.5 seconds to 1.0 second
Bullet spread increased by 50%
Bullet spread is always at maximum (it no longer increases as the weapon is fired)
Magazine size increased from 200 to 300
No longer deals critical damage
Configuration: Recon
Bullet spread decreased by 25%
Magazine size increased from 20 to 25
Self-Repair
Can now be used while moving
Now bound to secondary fire (formerly Ability 2)
No longer interrupted by taking damage
A new resource meter has been added that depletes while Self-Repair is active and recharges when not in use
Configuration: Tank
No longer grants bonus armor
New Passive Ability: Ironclad
Bastion takes 35% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank
Developer Comments: The goal of these changes is to move some of Bastion’s power from Configuration: Sentry to Recon, while keeping its sentry mode a strong option, especially versus tanks and barriers. Overall, Bastion should feel stronger and more flexible with these changes.
D.Va
Defense Matrix
Enemy shots no longer need to travel a minimum distance before they can be blocked
Developer Comments: Previously, there was a minimum distance a projectile had to travel before it could be destroyed by Defense Matrix. This made it nearly worthless in situations where an enemy was right next to your teammate, such as when Roadhog hooks your ally. This change removes that restriction so Defense Matrix should now reliably destroy projectiles regardless of how far they have traveled.
Mei
Cryo-Freeze
Can now be targeted by allies while in Cryo-Freeze
Mercy
Resurrect
While performing a resurrection, Mercy now becomes temporarily invulnerable along with the allies being revived
Caduceus Staff
Zenyatta can no longer be targeted while Transcendence is active
New Hero Option: Guardian Angel Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Guardian Angel’s targeting sensitivity
New Hero Option: Beam Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust targeting sensitivity on Mercy’s Caduceus Staff beams
Developer Comments: Mercy’s Resurrect has always been very powerful, but it often forces her to sacrifice herself to use it well. There have been changes in the past that attempted to help her in this area, but haven’t done enough to solve it. This change means that once she uses the ability, she will always survive long enough to be with her team again.
Roadhog
Scrap Gun
Spread decreased by 20%
Chain Hook
Targets are now pulled to a location 3.5 meters away, up from 2 meters
Cooldown increased from 6 to 8
Developer Comments: Overall, the Roadhog changes reduce the power of his hook a bit, but his gun is now more effective when not using the hook.
Sombra
New Hero Option: Hack Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust the targeting sensitivity on Sombra’s Hack ability
Torbjörn
Rivet Gun
Ammo is now loaded earlier in the reload animation
Widowmaker
New Hero Option: Grappling Hook Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Grappling Hook’s targeting sensitivity
Winston
Critical hit volume reduced by 15%
Developer Comments: Winston’s head hit volume was just abnormally big, making him take more damage than he otherwise should. This change brings it more in line with other heroes.
Zarya
New Hero Option: Projected Barrier Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Projected Barrier’s targeting sensitivity
Zenyatta
New Hero Option: Harmony Orb Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Harmony Orb’s targeting sensitivity
New Hero Option: Discord Orb Sensitivity
Allows players to adjust Discord Orb’s targeting sensitivity
COMPETITIVE PLAY
General
Skill ratings below 500 will no longer be displayed.
Developer Comments: We’ve noticed that some players have been deliberately throwing their matches in an effort to reach the lowest attainable skill rating. We obviously don’t want to incentivize this behavior, because Competitive Play works best when everybody is trying.
MAP BALANCE CHANGES
General
Respawn Delay
When attackers outnumber defenders while taking a control point on Assault, Escort and Assault/Escort maps, the defenders’ respawn time will slowly increase until it hits a maximum value or the defense manages to gain the upper hand.
Developer Comments: Until now, stalling an attack by repeatedly throwing yourself at the point has been a common defensive strategy on Assault, Escort and Assault/Escort maps—even when the attackers have a decisive advantage. Typically, this tactic doesn’t change the outcome of battle; it simply delays the attackers’ progress.
Eichenwalde
A second gate no longer closes after the payload passes through the castle doors. Instead, rubble from the damaged doorway partially blocks the entrance.
Developer Comments: Once the offensive team gets through the castle entrance, the map becomes very heavily stacked in the defense’s favor. This change will give the offense more entrance options, which should improve the map’s overall balance.
BUG FIXES
General
Fixed an audio bug that prevented the point capture sound from increasing in pitch as the capture progressed
Fixed an issue preventing key bindings on the communication wheel from displaying properly
Fixed a bug causing some key bindings to revert to default after the first round of a Control map
Fixed a bug that allowed commendation cards to be recalculated and transferred to a new player after the previous recipient left at the end of a round
Fixed a bug that caused the “experience gained” audio effects to continue playing, even after the players left the game lobby
Environmental damage to barriers no longer counts toward the “Damage Blocked” statistic
A.I.
Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog bot to spin around after hooking a target
Competitive Play
Fixed a bug preventing “60 seconds remaining” and “30 seconds remaining” voice lines from playing during the second round of a match
Heroes
Fixed a bug preventing Lucio’s “Sound Barriers Provided” statistic from being properly calculated
Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt’s Charge from properly pinning targets
Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt’s shield from displaying cracks at low health with the Wujing skin equipped
Fixed a bug that allowed Roadhog to turn freely while pulling a hooked target
Fixed an issue that allowed Sombra’s Translocator to become stuck in the air
Fixed a bug preventing Tracer’s ”Clock’s Tickin’’ spray from matching the thumbnail in the Hero Gallery
Maps
Adjusted the collision in the attacker spawn room on Eichenwalde to prevent players from getting stuck in the pipes
Torbjörn can now construct turrets on the stairs in Oasis
Fixed an issue that caused Highlight Intros to clip into the roof of a building on Lijang Tower
