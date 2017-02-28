Patch 1.03 zu For Honor angekündigt
Patch Notes inside
Dienstag, 28. Februar 2017 um 15:22
Ubisoft hat Patch 1.03 für For Honor angekündigt. Das Update wird noch heute für die PC-Version erscheinen. Momentan ist der Patch noch bei Microsoft und Sony in der Zertifizierung und sollte auch auf den Konsolen bald folgen. Was Ubisoft damit genau ändert, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
Feats
Shugoki
Fixed a bug that caused players to lose the “Hard to Kill “ Feat upon death.
Orochi & Berserker
Addressed bugs with their area of effect (AOE) ground Feats not working if the player stopped moving
The Orochi's Nail Bomb & the Berserkers Stun Trap Feats now apply their damage effects correctly to characters who trigger the trap, but stop moving towards the trap, as it was intended.
Valkyrie
The Valkyrie Bloodlust Feat is now triggered on all types of kills as it was intended.
Berserker, Warlord, & Valkyrie
Tweaked the “Rush” Feat animation transition bug from idle to sprint animations
Fight
All Fighters
We reverted the Guardbreak mechanics to the Beta behavior in order to have it be a more usable skill. Guardbreak is no longer un-counterable if you're Guardbroken during Guardbreak startup.
Attacks that cannot be blocked because they are too fast no longer display the Unblockable Attack feedback.
Fixed camera clipping issues with walls on executions
Peacekeeper
Some tweaking was made on the Peacekeeper during the Beta, which caused some bugs and unintended changes. We are changing some of her moves to behave as designed.
Fixed the Peacekeeper Guardbreak and Bleed stacking bug
Stab 1 applies 2 dmg + 15 Bleed dmg over 10 sec
Stab 2 applies 2 dmg + 12 Bleed dmg over 8 sec
Stab 3 applies 2 dmg + 9 Bleed dmg over 6 sec
Bleed damage now stacks up for a total of 36 dmg, in the Beta this total was higher (45dmg) but has been reduced for balancing along with the accompanied bug fix
Increased the range of the Peacekeeper Stab Attack to fix issues with missed stabs and therefore not applying Bleed
Stab range increased from 1 m to 2 m
Changed the range distance of the Peacekeeper Light Attack. She can now connect a Light Attack after a parry.
Normal Light Attacks had their range increased by 0.25 m; from 2.75 m to 3 m
Berserker & Conqueror
Light Attack recoveries decreased to prevent free Guardbreak on Block. This was never the intended behavior.
Berserker's Light Attacks and chained Light Attacks recoveries on Block reduced from 900 ms to 700 ms
Conqueror's Light Attacks and chained Light Attacks recoveries on Block reduced from 900 ms to 700 ms
Valkyrie
Overall Valkyrie gameplay update/buff. We found that the changes we made during our latest Technical Test were impacting too much the dueling abilities of the Valkyrie. She has gone from the 1st place in Win/Loss in Duel to the last spot.We’ve made some of her moves a little faster and we’ve added some mix-ups.
Pouncing Thrust & Hunter's Strike damage increased from 12 dmg to 17 dmg
Pouncing Thrust & Hunter's Strike can link into Light Chain faster: from 400 ms – 900 ms to 200 ms – 500 ms
Light Attacks recoveries reduced by 100 ms
Light Attack Miss Recovery 900 ms to 800 ms
Light Attack Hit Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms
Light Attack Interrupt Block Recovery 800 ms to 700 ms
Light Attack Regular Block Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms.
Light Chain second Attack Startup reduced by 100 ms, recoveries reduced by 100ms
Light Chain second Attack Startup 600 ms to 500 ms
Light Chain second Attack Miss Recovery 800 ms to 700 ms
Light Chain second Attack Hit Recovery 600 to 500 ms
Light Chain second Attack Interrupt Block Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms
Light Chain second Attack Regular Block Recovery 600 ms to 500 ms
Shield Crush can now be chained into Light Chain
After 400 ms into Hit Recovery
After 500 ms into Miss Recovery
Hunter's Rush Recoveries shortened by 200 ms
Miss recovery 1000 ms to 800 ms
Hit recovery 800 ms to 600 ms
Interrupt Block recovery 900 ms to 700 ms
Regular Block recovery 800 ms to 600 ms
Orochi
Increased the dodge back on the Orochi’s “Riptide Strike”
Increased the backward displacement from 1.75 m to 2 m
Game mode
Duel, Brawl, Elimination
Bots joining an in-progress match will be dead for the current round.
Miscellaneous
Changed Music in Face Off screen
Various bug fixes
IXED: Map overview is displayed when user tries to preview emblem in emblem editor when accessed in between Next Match timer screen
FIXED: Non-Full Screen Videos are stretched in non 16:9 screens
FIXED: UI Issues with Hero Customization & World map UI in 21:9 aspect ratio
FIXED: Conflicting Scroll areas in Game Mode Selection
FIXED: Wrong tip for quick chat controls appear when using keyboard and mouse
FIXED: The mouse disappears after skipping the faction War video
FIXED: Button prompts not displayed correctly in tutorial hints if user assigned buttons, which are too long
FIXED: Controller Button depiction is displayed in instructions on face off screen even if controller is not connected
FIXED: Scroll bar is incorrectly displayed to the left side of the page on selecting Key mapping with the mouse or keyboard
FIXED: Bot settings in “Custom Match” blocked for keyboard when the mouse is moved
FIXED: Pressing A to buy items in the store is instant instead of Hold
FIXED: X/Y/Ä is not recognized properly on the Key Mapping Page with a German keyboard layout
FIXED: Mapping < on German keyboard shows black icon
FIXED: Key binding does not support all the special characters
Chat Fixes
FIXED: post match chat position too low
FIXED: Scrolling down a long list in IME crashes the game
FIXED: Group leader can only see their own messages in custom matches
FIXED: Chat not accessible after restarting game flow
FIXED: IME - visual elements missing for edit mode (underline/rectangle)
Graphics Fixes
FIXED: Full screen not working after restarting the game
FIXED: Crash when the correct GPU driver is not found
FIXED: Shadow Flickering on Player on Extreme Settings
Controls Fixes
FIXED: Game does not detect Dualshock 4 controller connected via DUALSHOCK 4 USB Wireless Adapter
FIXED: Game does not detect Thrustmaster Firestorm Dual Analog 3 Gamepad
FIXED: “Full Block” in-game action not working for Steam Controller
FIXED: “Left Guard”, “Right Guard”, “Top Guard” ingame actions not working for Steam Controller
General Fixes
FIXED: Recording and Screenshot capturing with 'Radeon ReLive' not working
FIXED: Push to talk does not work if popup is on screen
FIXED: Ansel - Some UI elements remain visible with Ansel enabled
Additional Changes:
UI Improvements
· PC Mouse & keyboard now have separated loading screen tips
· Player widget is now clickable with shortcuts to (Emblem editor, Profile &Store page)
· Adjust chat log position to avoid critical overlaps in menus
· Removed "Map overview" from story mission selection screens
· Improve Mouse + Keyboard handling of the Bot selection page
Graphics Improvements
· Visual Improvement to nVidia's HBAO+
· Improved HZB generation on higher resolutions (4K)
General Improvements
· EAC displays better error descriptions to players
· Fixed multiple crashes
