Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - Neuer Trailer
Mit Duke Nukem Gameplay
Consoles // Dienstag, 28. Februar 2017 um 06:35 von
Auf The Game Awards wurde die Remaster-Fassung von Bulletstorm unter dem Namen Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC angekündigt. Auf PC und PS4 Pro soll unter anderem eine Auflösung von 4K erreicht werden. Alle DLCs sind enthalten und man kann sogar als Duke Nukem spielen.
Einen neuen Story Trailer und weiteres Gameplay-Material zum Shooter findet ihr hier. Die Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition erscheint am 7. April.