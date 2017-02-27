Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
UK-Charts: For Honor bleibt auf Platz 1...

UK-Charts: For Honor bleibt auf Platz 1

Halo Wars 2 auf Platz 2

Consoles // Montag, 27. Februar 2017 um 12:53 von miperco

Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software-Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. For Honor von Ubisoft konnte seine Spitzenposition aus der Vorwoche verteidigen.

Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffte Halo Wars 2 auf Platz 2. Zum Abschluss seht ihr hier die Top 10 der vergangenen Woche.

1. For Honor
2. Halo Wars 2
3. Grand Theft Auto V
4. FIFA 17
5. Sniper Elite 4
6. Battlefield 1
7. Rocket League
8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
9. Resident Evil 7
10. Forza Horizon 3