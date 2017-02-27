UK-Charts: For Honor bleibt auf Platz 1
Halo Wars 2 auf Platz 2
Consoles // Montag, 27. Februar 2017 um 12:53 von
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software-Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. For Honor von Ubisoft konnte seine Spitzenposition aus der Vorwoche verteidigen.
Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffte Halo Wars 2 auf Platz 2. Zum Abschluss seht ihr hier die Top 10 der vergangenen Woche.
1. For Honor
2. Halo Wars 2
3. Grand Theft Auto V
4. FIFA 17
5. Sniper Elite 4
6. Battlefield 1
7. Rocket League
8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
9. Resident Evil 7
10. Forza Horizon 3