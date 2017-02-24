DICE Awards: Overwatch ist Game of the Year
Uncharted 4 aber mit mehr Preisen
In Las Vegas fanden zuletzt die D.I.C.E. Awards statt. Veranstaltet wird das Ganze von der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. Overwatch von Blizzard durfte sich dort über einen weiteren Game of the Year Award freuen.
Insgesamt drei Trophäen nahm man mit nachhause. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End konnte vier Preise abräumen. Die komplette Liste zu den Siegern findet ihr hier.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Inside.
Outstanding Achievement in Character: The Last Guardian – Trico.
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Doom.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Battlefield 1.
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Action Game of the Year: Overwatch.
Adventure Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Family Game of the Year: Ratchet & Clank.
Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 3.
Role Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year: Dark Souls III
Sports Game of the Year: Steep.
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Civilization VI.
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Inside.
Handheld Game of the Year: Pokémon Sun & Moon.
Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon Go.
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Overwatch.
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Overwatch.
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Inside.
Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter V.
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Superhot VR.
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Award: Eagle Flight.
Game of the Year: Overwatch.