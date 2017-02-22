Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. Februar 2017 um 14:07 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.02 - 19.02.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 13.02.2017 bis 19.02.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

27.203

28.975

-1.772

384.112

4.401.438

3DS

22.294

25.787

-3.493

318.892

22.409.111

VITA

8.284

8.479

-195

121.789

5.539.299

PS3

500

473

27

5.516

10.454.293

Wii U

497

543

-46

10.227

3.320.846

XONE

76

112

-36

1.041

75.651


Software


01./00. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft) {2017.02.16} (¥8.400) - 40.062 / NEU
02./02. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) - 25.776 / 101.253 (-66%)
03./05. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 14.610 / 3.163.538 (-11%)
04./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 14.489 / 136.539 (-88%)
05./04. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 11.772 / 274.081 (-47%)
06./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 with Power-Up Kit # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.16} (¥9.800) - 7.719 / NEU
07./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 7.704 / 969.775 (-18%)
08./06. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 6.916 / 86.892 (-27%)
09./08. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 6.814 / 669.153 (-21%)
10./09. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.142 / 277.771 (+8%)
11./00. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei (5pb.) {2017.02.16} (¥6.800) - 6.140 / NEU
12./03. [PS4] Yonmegami Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune # (Compile Heart) {2017.02.09} (¥7.200) - 6.070 / 48.577 (-86%)
13./00. [PS4] Digimon World: Next Order (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.16} (¥6.800) - 5.930 / NEU
14./00. [PSV] Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden # (Idea Factory) {2017.02.16} (¥6.300) - 5.537 / NEU
15./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 4.091 / 940.396 (+9%)
16./11. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.036 / 130.595 (-7%)
17./10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.025 / 1.110.103 (-12%)
18./12. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 3.187 / 115.840 (-24%)
19./15. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 2.899 / 286.731 (-22%)
20./19. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 2.807 / 291.684 (+0%)