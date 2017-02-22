Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
22. Februar 2017
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 13.02 - 19.02.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 13.02.2017 bis 19.02.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
27.203
|
28.975
|
-1.772
|
384.112
|
4.401.438
|
3DS
|
22.294
|
25.787
|
-3.493
|
318.892
|
22.409.111
|
VITA
|
8.284
|
8.479
|
-195
|
121.789
|
5.539.299
|
PS3
|
500
|
473
|
27
|
5.516
|
10.454.293
|
Wii U
|
497
|
543
|
-46
|
10.227
|
3.320.846
|
XONE
|
76
|
112
|
-36
|
1.041
|
75.651
Software
01./00. [PS4] For Honor
02./02. [PS4] Nioh
03./05. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
04./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
05./04. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
06./00. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 with Power-Up Kit #
07./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
08./06. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
09./08. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
10./09. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
11./00. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei
12./03. [PS4] Yonmegami Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune #
13./00. [PS4] Digimon World: Next Order
14./00. [PSV] Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden #
15./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
16./11. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
17./10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
18./12. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
19./15. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
20./19. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition