Rocket League: Hot Wheels DLC jetzt verfügbar
Und PS4 Pro Unterstützung
Consoles // Mittwoch, 22. Februar 2017 um 06:39 von
Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, wurde für gestern der neue DLC und zusätzlich die PS4 Pro Unterstützung zu Rocket League angekündigt. Psyonix hat sein Versprechen gehalten und sowohl DLC, als auch Pro Update veröffentlicht. Die vollständigen Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
NEW CONTENT
(DLC) BATTLE-CARS
Added “Twin Mill III” DLC Battle-Car, including…
(DLC) Six new Decals:
Flames
Javelin
Overline
Speedster
Pyro
Primo
(DLC) One new Wheel:
OH5
Added “Bone Shaker” DLC Battle-Car, including…
(DLC) Six new Decals:
Bone Jack
Diablo
Inferno
Pro-Street
Starstruck
Stripes
(DLC) One new Wheel:
WW5SP
ANTENNAS
Hot Wheels Antenna
Treasure Hunt Flag
TOPPERS
Hot Wheels Topper
Shark Bite Topper
CHANGES AND UPDATES
GENERAL
“Player’s Choice Crate Series 1” can now be found rarely after online matches
This crate includes community favorite items voted on by the players
Painted Decals are now available through the Player’s Choice Crate
Rocket League now supports the PS4 Pro with 4K rendering
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
“Infinite Power!” and “Mad Scientist” Achievements have been fixed
“Lightning” Wheel is now properly named “Voltaic”
[PS4]: “Insufficient Space” now properly displayed when attempting to save a reply when the console’s hard drive is full
[PS4]: Saved replays will work properly when transferred from one PS4 to another
Vehicle driver- and passenger-side windows no longer have Blue or Orange tint when Black Market decals are equipped
Pressing shoulder buttons simultaneously no longer causes Item overlap on vehicle customization screen
Chain link pattern no longer visible when using certain Rocket Trails
Fixed performance issues with the Proton, Dark Matter, and Hypernova Rocket Trails.
Licensed Car items can no longer be forced onto other Battle-Cars
