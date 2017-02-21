Square Enix kündigt Project Prelude Rune an
Vom neu gegründeten Studio Istolia
Consoles // Dienstag, 21. Februar 2017 um 07:06 von
Square Enix hat mal wieder einen neuen Rollenspiel-Entwickler gegründet. Studio Istolia (Istolia ist griechisch für Geschichte) arbeitet bereits am ersten Projekt und sucht dafür Personal. Angeführt wird das neue Studio von Hideo Baba, der jahrelang Produzent der Tales of Reihe war.
Die Synopsis des Spiels sieht bislang wie folgt aus:
The project aims to build a new RPG with a new fantasy: unfolding across a vast land teeming with life. Nurtured by the earth, the many peoples of this land dare to dream, fighting for what is just—and this is their tale.