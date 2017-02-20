Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.05 veröffentlicht
PS4 Pro Update, Level Cap erhöht und mehr
Consoles // Montag, 20. Februar 2017 um 06:58 von
Square Enix hat das versprochene neue Update zu Final Fantasy XV bereits veröffentlicht. Ursprünglich sollte die Bereitstellung erst morgen erfolgen. Unter anderem wird mit dem Patch die PS4 Pro weiter unterstützt, zudem wurde das Level Cap auf 120 erhöht.
Zudem werden zwei Songs aus dem NieR Automata Soundtrack hinzugefügt. Neue DLCs für das Rollenspiel werden morgen nachgereicht. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
PlayStation 4 Pro console Lite Mode compatibility with a maximum of 60 fps
New Timed Quests (limited-time hunts and contests)
Higher level cap (up to 120)
Increased camera roll capacity (store up to 200 photos)
Portable music player for chocobo rides
Conclusion of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival
Various bug fixes
New Timed Quests (limited-time hunts and contests)
Higher level cap (up to 120)
Increased camera roll capacity (store up to 200 photos)
Portable music player for chocobo rides
Conclusion of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival
Various bug fixes