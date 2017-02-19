Titanfall 2: Patch Notes zum Live Fire Update...

Respawn Entertainment wird bald das zweite kostenlose Update zu Titanfall 2 veröffentlichen. Live Fire wird unter anderem einen neuen Modus und neue Maps mit sich bringen. Bislang ist das Update immer noch ohne konkreten Termin, dafür wurden mittlerweile die Patch Notes dafür veröffentlicht. Was sich damit verändert und verbessert, könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
New Content
Live Fire: A new Pilot vs Pilot elimination game mode! It’s a 6v6 round-based with no respawns, you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when the round timer ends. The team to win 5 rounds first wins the match.
New Live Fire Map – Meadow, a lush location with grassy lanes and rocky outcroppings that provide site lines for long engagements and sneaky routes for flanking. Also zip lines are back!
New Live Fire Map – Stacks, an industrial location of open areas that sandwich a dense center point framed by towering structures. The verticality encourages attacks from above and rushes from the outside lanes.
New Faction Leader animations! Faction Leaders now play a randomly selected animation during the beginning dropship animation.
New Audio for the DLC Commander Intros.
Added a new execution, “Late Hit”. Deliver a flurry of Stim fueled punches that pummel your enemy to the ground .
New Features
Mixtape Matchmaking: A complete overhaul of our multiplayer matchmaking. This new feature will allow you to create your own “mixtape” of modes to your heart’s desire.
Gamepad: Custom Button Mapping (Pilot & Titan)
Gamepad: Crouch Button – “Hold to Crouch” Option (“Toggle” is still default)
Gamepad: ADS Button – “Toggle” Option (“Hold to ADS” is still default)
Controls: “Hold