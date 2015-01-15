Resogun: Neues Update bringt PS4 Pro Support
4K und HDR
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 17. Februar 2017 um 15:49 von
Die Entwickler von Housemarque haben es zuvor schon versprochen und jetzt auch umgesetzt: Resogun, der Twin-Stick Shooter, der zum Launch der PlayStation 4 Ende 2013 veröffentlicht wurde, hat heute ein Update erhalten, mit dem nun auch die PS4 Pro unterstützt wird.
4K und HDR werden damit ab sofort geboten.
Save the last humans... again! Resogun updated today with PS4 Pro support. Blast your enemies in 4K and HDR. pic.twitter.com/WEjcL5P8T6— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 17. Februar 2017