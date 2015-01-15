Einloggen

Resogun: Neues Update bringt PS4 Pro Support

4K und HDR

Playstation 4 // Freitag, 17. Februar 2017 um 15:49 von miperco

Die Entwickler von Housemarque haben es zuvor schon versprochen und jetzt auch umgesetzt: Resogun, der Twin-Stick Shooter, der zum Launch der PlayStation 4 Ende 2013 veröffentlicht wurde, hat heute ein Update erhalten, mit dem nun auch die PS4 Pro unterstützt wird.

4K und HDR werden damit ab sofort geboten.