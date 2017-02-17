Pokémon GO: Gen 2 Update veröffentlicht
Mehr als 80 neue Taschenmonster
Smartphone // Freitag, 17. Februar 2017 um 12:52 von
Niantic und Nintendo haben das neue Update zu Pokémon GO veröffentlicht, mit der mehr als 80 neue Pokémon zum Mobile Spiel hinzugefügt werden. Die vollständigen Patch Notes zum Update findet ihr hier.
Over 80 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can be caught.
Gender-specific variations of select Pokémon can be caught.
Added new encounter mechanics.
Added Poké Ball and Berry selection carousels to the encounter screen.
Added two new Berries.
Added new avatar outfit and accessory options.
Added new night-mode map and encounter music.
Added bonus Candies for catching Evolved Pokémon.
Implemented Apple Watch connection stability improvement.
Various bug fixes.
Minor text fixes.
Gender-specific variations of select Pokémon can be caught.
Added new encounter mechanics.
Added Poké Ball and Berry selection carousels to the encounter screen.
Added two new Berries.
Added new avatar outfit and accessory options.
Added new night-mode map and encounter music.
Added bonus Candies for catching Evolved Pokémon.
Implemented Apple Watch connection stability improvement.
Various bug fixes.
Minor text fixes.