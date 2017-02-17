ARK: Survival Evolved - Verkäufe auf PS4 übersteigen eine Million
Großes Update für beide Konsolen veröffentlicht
Consoles // Freitag, 17. Februar 2017 um 06:41 von
Studio Wildcard hat gestern bekannt gegeben, dass sich ARK: Survival Evolved seit dem Launch für PlayStation 4 Anfang Dezember, eine Million Mal verkaufen konnte. Zuvor gab es Unstimmigkeiten über die Veröffentlichung der Early Access Fassung. Der Titel ist auch für Xbox One und PC erhältlich.
Gleichzeitig mit der Meldung veröffentlichte man auch ein großes Update für die beiden Konsolen, das schon für PC verfügbar war. Die Patch Notes und ein Video dazu, seht ihr hier.
TEK Helmet – Contains a built-in oxygen tank and three different type of vision: Sonar, which identifies tribes, allies, enemies and creatures, Night (see in the dark) and a combined Sonar/Night mode.
TEK Boots – These boots let players scale vertical surfaces with ease, along with negating any falling damage.
TEK Pants – Enable a super run that lets players speed through solid objects. Combined with the TEK Shirt, the pants allow for faster flight and a cool superheroic stance.
TEK Shirt – Jet Pack! Ever wanted to be Iron Man? Don this item then rocket upwards into space or hover above your enemies to better view the devastation you have wrought!
TEK Gauntlets – Powerful super punch – dash-smash your foes across the map with this powered up fisticuffs feature.
TEK Rifle – Powered by Element, the rifle features a scope that can sync up with the TEK Helmet’s vision modes for double the death-dealing.
TEK Rex Saddle – Mount lasers on your T-Rex. Yes…lasers…on…a…T-Rex
TEK Replicator – Needed for crafting items from the TEK tier.
TEK Transmitter – This portable terminal functions similarly to an Obelisk, allowing players to transfer characters, creatures and items across the ARK.
Purlovia Maxima – Resembling a giant weasel, the Purlovia is a nasty sneak, burrowing underground so it can ambush unaware passers-by.
Basilosaurus Solatiumfecit – One of the stranger water creatures is Basilosaurus, a powerful swimmer that is so adapted to life in the shallows, it has problems surviving in deep water. This hasn’t kept tribes from taming these gentle creatures, as their warm-blooded nature means riders can be kept comfortable in both hot and cold climes. Its blubber is also valuable, as it can be processed into a highly efficient form of gasoline.
Baryonyx Aquafulgur – Baryonyx has the distinction of being on the small end of the large predator tier, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous. It’s an extremely fast swimmer, and can threaten most creatures on land and sea, which makes it an efficient killer. Taming a Baryonyx makes it even more dangerous!
Ovis Aries – The Ovis has arrived in-game! This passive, stupid-tempered creature might be weak, but it’s definitely useful, with wool that can be repeatedly sheared and re-grown, and the ability to produce tasty, wonderful, lamb chops. Its also makes for a fun, albeit slow, mount!
New Weapon – Lance: Saddle up and prepare for medieval mounted mayhem with the arrival of this, the Jurassic Jouster’s weapon of choice.
New Mechanic: Hairstyles, Facial Hair, Hair Colouring and styling with real-time growing. Customize your avatars with awesome new beards and then watch them grow! Cut, dye and trim your hair as you go all out with your character design.
16 Additional Explorer Notes
A ton of improvements for official mod The Center, and general game fixes!
