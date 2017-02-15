Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Einloggen

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 15. Februar 2017 um 14:10 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 6.02. - 12.02.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 06.02.2017 bis 12.02.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

28.975

36.378

-7.403

356.909

4.374.235

3DS

25.787

26.101

-314

296.598

22.386.817

VITA

8.479

9.626

-1.147

113.505

5.531.015

Wii U

543

778

-235

9.730

3.320.349

PS3

473

548

-75

5.016

10.453.793

XONE

112

111

1

965

75.575


Software

01./00. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) - 122.051 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) - 75.477 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Yonmegami Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune # (Compile Heart) {2017.02.09} (¥7.200) - 42.508 / NEU
04./01. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 22.338 / 262.309 (-58%)
05./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 16.477 / 3.148.928 (-17%)
06./03. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 9.495 / 79.976 (-27%)
07./04. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 9.367 / 962.071 (-19%)
08./05. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 8.583 / 662.339 (-25%)
09./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 5.686 / 271.628 (-14%)
10./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.578 / 1.106.077 (-17%)
11./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.362 / 126.559 (-9%)
12./09. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 4.178 / 112.653 (-37%)
13./07. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) - 3.953 / 102.630 (-54%)
14./15. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 3.755 / 936.304 (-13%)
15./14. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 3.732 / 283.832 (-21%)
16./11. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) - 3.166 / 181.216 (-49%)
17./17. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 3.087 / 168.166 (-21%)
18./06. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.02} (¥6.800) - 2.841 / 12.045 (-69%)
19./20. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 2.796 / 288.878 (-11%)
20./21. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 2.527 / 261.179