Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 15. Februar 2017 um 14:10 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 6.02. - 12.02.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 06.02.2017 bis 12.02.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
28.975
|
36.378
|
-7.403
|
356.909
|
4.374.235
|
3DS
|
25.787
|
26.101
|
-314
|
296.598
|
22.386.817
|
VITA
|
8.479
|
9.626
|
-1.147
|
113.505
|
5.531.015
|
Wii U
|
543
|
778
|
-235
|
9.730
|
3.320.349
|
PS3
|
473
|
548
|
-75
|
5.016
|
10.453.793
|
XONE
|
112
|
111
|
1
|
965
|
75.575
Software
01./00. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional
02./00. [PS4] Nioh
03./00. [PS4] Yonmegami Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune #
04./01. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
05./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
06./03. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
07./04. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
08./05. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
09./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
10./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
11./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
12./09. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
13./07. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2
14./15. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
15./14. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
16./11. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
17./17. [3DS] Miitopia
18./06. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto
19./20. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
20./21. [PS4] Battlefield 1