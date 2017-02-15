Nioh: Patch 1.03 veröffentlicht
Einige Balancing Änderungen und mehr
Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 15. Februar 2017 um 12:46 von
Nioh von Koei Tecmo und Team Ninja ist seit letzter Woche für PlayStation 4 erhältlich. Kürzlich wurde Patch 1.03 zum Spiel veröffentlicht. Damit nehmen die Entwickler einige Balancing Änderungen vor und merzen weitere Fehler aus. Die Patch Notes zum Update könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
Balancing Changes:
Increased rewards for random encounters
Added forging item for trade at Hidden Tea House
Adjusted Amrita Reneration from Extraction Talisman while using Living Weapon
Adjusted paralysis effect of Medusa Power
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented completing Magatama Of Fire and Fiercer Flame sub-missions
Fixed a bug which caused emotion tutorial window to remain throughout the Daizaifu Main mission
Fixed a bug that prevented the unlocking of the „Saika Magoichi Crusher“ title
