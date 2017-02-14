Rocket League erhält am 21. Februar PS4 Pro Support
4K, 60fps
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 14. Februar 2017 um 17:19 von
Entwickler Psyonix hat über den PlayStation Blog angekündigt, wann mit PlayStation 4 Pro Support für Rocket League zu rechnen ist. Am 21. Februar wird ein dementsprechender Patch für die aktuelle Sony Konsole erscheinen. Dann soll unter anderem 4K und 60fps möglich sein.
Am gleichen Tag wird auch der neue DLC erscheinen, der folgende Neuerung mit sich bringen wird.
Hot Wheels premium DLC cars, Twin Mill III and Bone Shaker (sold separately).
Additional free Hot Wheels-themed post-match item drops, including both Toppers and Antennas.
A new fan-voted “Player’s Choice” Crate filled with some of the community’s favorite items.
PS4-specific technical improvements.
Multiple performance optimizations and bug fixes.
