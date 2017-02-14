For Honor: Änderungen des Day One Patches detailliert
Ab heute verfügbar
Consoles // Dienstag, 14. Februar 2017 um 12:51 von
Ubisoft hat heute For Honor für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Vor einigen Tagen fand noch eine Open Beta zum Spiel statt. Diese haben die Entwickler zum Anlass genommen, um noch einige Änderungen vorzunehmen, die in Form eines Day One Patches verfügbar sind.
Folgende Änderungen und Verbesserungen gehen damit einher.
Matchmaking
All countries around the Mediterranean Sea are now part of the European region.
Heroes
Collisions improvements and fixes
Improved animations
Audio
Audio balancing fixes and improvements
User Interface
Fixed a memory leak
Fixed occurrences of major framerate drop
Improved flow in and out of the invitation menu
Multiple localization fixes
Additional Fixes
Stability fixes
Connectivity and matchmaking improvements
Metagame bug fixes and UI improvments
Hero Balancing (based on player feedback) – *** these changes were already implemented during Beta phases ***
Fixed minor issue with the round counter
General bug fixes
All countries around the Mediterranean Sea are now part of the European region.
Heroes
Collisions improvements and fixes
Improved animations
Audio
Audio balancing fixes and improvements
User Interface
Fixed a memory leak
Fixed occurrences of major framerate drop
Improved flow in and out of the invitation menu
Multiple localization fixes
Additional Fixes
Stability fixes
Connectivity and matchmaking improvements
Metagame bug fixes and UI improvments
Hero Balancing (based on player feedback) – *** these changes were already implemented during Beta phases ***
Fixed minor issue with the round counter
General bug fixes