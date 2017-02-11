Halo Wars 2: Änderungen aufgrund der letzten Beta vorgenommen
Microsoft // Samstag, 11. Februar 2017 um 08:53 von
Bereits letzten August nahmen 343 Industries und The Creative Assembly einige Änderungen an Halo Wars 2 anhand von Beta-Feebdack war. Die Blitz-Beta sorgte nun für weitere Änderungen aufgrund von Spieler-Feedback.
Folgende Anpassungen wurden noch vor Launch vorgenommen:
Reduced the Locust and Bloodfuel Locust DPS, health, and shields
Scarab can now attack units at closer range
Improved the responsiveness of Blitz card hand inputs
Improved game performance
Improved UI responsiveness
Tightened skill matching to improve match quality of multiplayer games
Improved initial loading times
Bug fixes for card hand and units not responding
Improved voice chat functionality on PC
Improved PC performance, hardware detection, and compatibility
Improved multiplayer and network reliability
Lots and lots of additional fixes
Käufer der Ultimate Edition können bereits nächsten Freitag auf Xbox One und Windows 10 loslegen. Halo Wars 2 wird für alle am 21. Februar veröffentlicht.