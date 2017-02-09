Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Patch Notes zu Update 1.08
Alle Änderungen inside
Consoles // Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2017 um 07:06 von
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered hat im letzten Jahr weitere Inhalte spendiert bekommen. Raven Software, die zuständigen Entwickler der Remaster Version, kündigten vor einiger Zeit Patch 1.08 an. Damit sollen weitere Änderungen und neue Inhalte einhergehen.
Neue Waffen, Anpassungen, Camouflage für eure Schießeisen und weitere Änderungen werden eingeführt. Mehr als 170 neue Items werden versprochen. Die Patch-Notes könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
Huntsman
This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape.
Lawman
Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You’ll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stocks.
Battle-scarred
If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all.
Czar
The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever.
Kamchatka-12
This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine.
XM-LAR
This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilizes 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box.
.44 Magnum
This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylized military grip and signature long barrel.
General
Reduced size of total MWR package from 75GB to ~60GB (Xbox One only)
Spawn improvements
Collateral Damage fix
C4 will now stick to Helicopters
Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
Virtual Lobby optimization
Bug Fixes
Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
Fixed the “Extreme Speed” Challenge to track through death and rounds
This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape.
Lawman
Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You’ll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stocks.
Battle-scarred
If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all.
Czar
The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever.
Kamchatka-12
This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine.
XM-LAR
This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilizes 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box.
.44 Magnum
This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylized military grip and signature long barrel.
General
Reduced size of total MWR package from 75GB to ~60GB (Xbox One only)
Spawn improvements
Collateral Damage fix
C4 will now stick to Helicopters
Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
Virtual Lobby optimization
Bug Fixes
Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
Fixed the “Extreme Speed” Challenge to track through death and rounds