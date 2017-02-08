Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.01. - 05.02.2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 30.01.2017 bis 05.02.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
36.378
|
40.671
|
-4.293
|
327.934
|
4.345.260
|
3DS
|
26.101
|
24.707
|
1.394
|
270.811
|
22.361.030
|
VITA
|
9.626
|
10.553
|
-927
|
105.026
|
5.522.536
|
Wii U
|
778
|
710
|
68
|
9.187
|
3.319.806
|
PS3
|
548
|
579
|
-31
|
4.543
|
10.453.320
|
XONE
|
111
|
231
|
-120
|
853
|
75.463
Software
01./01. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
02./03. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
03./04. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
04./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
05./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
06./00. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto
07./05. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2
08./00. [3DS] BoxBoy! Hakobume Box
09./09. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
10./11. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
11./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
12./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
13./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
14./13. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
15./17. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
16./02. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Repeat Love #
17./19. [3DS] Miitopia
18./18. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
19./10. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution
20./23. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition