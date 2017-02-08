Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 08. Februar 2017 um 14:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.01. - 05.02.2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 30.01.2017 bis 05.02.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

36.378

40.671

-4.293

327.934

4.345.260

3DS

26.101

24.707

1.394

270.811

22.361.030

VITA

9.626

10.553

-927

105.026

5.522.536

Wii U

778

710

68

9.187

3.319.806

PS3

548

579

-31

4.543

10.453.320

XONE

111

231

-120

853

75.463


Software

01./01. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 52.665 / 239.971 (-72%)
02./03. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 19.831 / 3.132.451 (-3%)
03./04. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 13.058 / 70.482 (-27%)
04./07. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 11.585 / 952.704 (-5%)
05./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 11.509 / 653.756 (-12%)
06./00. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.02} (¥6.800) - 9.204 / NEU
07./05. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) - 8.518 / 98.677 (-46%)
08./00. [3DS] BoxBoy! Hakobume Box (Nintendo) {2017.02.02} (¥3.200) - 7.582 / NEU
09./09. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 6.631 / 108.475 (-32%)
10./11. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.621 / 265.942 (+3%)
11./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) - 6.251 / 178.049 (-44%)
12./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.484 / 1.101.500 (-6%)
13./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.793 / 122.197 (+4%)
14./13. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 4.751 / 280.099 (-15%)
15./17. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 4.318 / 932.549 (-6%)
16./02. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Repeat Love # (Broccoli) {2017.01.26} (¥5.800) - 3.981 / 32.989 (-86%)
17./19. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 3.919 / 165.079 (-7%)
18./18. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) - 3.907 / 56.210 (-10%)
19./10. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) - 3.463 / 49.071 (-53%)
20./23. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 3.133 / 286.082