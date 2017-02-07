Februar Update für Gears of War 4 veröffentlicht
Neues Event, neue Maps und mehr
Microsoft // Dienstag, 07. Februar 2017 um 19:06 von
The Coalition und Microsoft haben heute das Februar Update zu Gears of War 4 für Xbox One und Windows 10 veröffentlicht. Damit einher gehen zwei neue Karten, ein Valentinstags Event und weitere Verbesserungen für den Shooter.
Am 10. Februar wird das Event starten. Unter anderem wird es dann neue Gear Packs geben. Folgende Änderungen gehen damit insgesamt einher.
Added a small delay before being able to fire when Wall Cancelling (now balanced with Wall Bounce firing delay)
New Guardian Spawn System: Players will now spawn closer to the Leader
Added IFF Lights onto Dizzy to bring visual readability of his model in-line with all other characters
Torque Bow now rotates with Sniper every round on Blood Drive
Resolved an issue that could cause the Kestral to be stuck out of sight on Blood Drive
Resolved minor geometry on Blood Drive that could block bullets
Improved messaging for Core/Competitive rejoin when trying to rejoin after rejoin window ends
Incendiary grenades now kill Down But Not Out players with Execution Rules On
Previous map high score will now display on end of round scoreboards in Horde
The Trick Shot ribbon is now correctly awarded in Horde
The Sniper Strike Horde Skill card no longer counts towards Headshot Bounties
When a player scopes with the Longshot, the scope now displays for spectators
Fixed an issue with suspending the title that could cause suspensions to last longer than intended
Other minor fixes and improvements
Bis zum Sommer verspricht man zahlreiche weitere Inhalte und Verbesserungen. Neue Videos zu den Inhalten seht ihr hier.