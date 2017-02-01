Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. Februar 2017 um 14:11 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.01 - 29.01.2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 23.01.2017 bis 29.01.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

40.671

33.376

7.295

291.556

4.308.882

3DS

24.707

26.057

-1.350

244.710

22.334.929

VITA

10.553

11.521

-968

95.400

5.512.910

Wii U

710

794

-84

8.409

3.319.028

PS3

579

557

22

3.995

10.452.772

XONE

231

35

196

742

75.352


Software

01./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) - 187.306 / NEU
02./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Repeat Love # (Broccoli) {2017.01.26} (¥5.800) - 29.008 / NEU
03./05. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 20.343 / 3.112.620 (-3%)
04./02. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) - 17.869 / 57.424 (-55%)
05./01. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) - 15.798 / 90.159 (-79%)
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 13.017 / 642.246 (-38%)
07./09. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 12.150 / 941.119 (-15%)
08./04. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) - 11.243 / 171.798 (-51%)
09./08. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 9.734 / 101.844 (-39%)
10./03. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) - 7.411 / 45.608 (-81%)
11./12. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 6.447 / 259.321 (-14%)
12./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 5.808 / 1.096.016 (-15%)
13./10. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 5.621 / 275.348 (-35%)
14./07. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥6.990) - 5.121 / 23.339 (-72%)
15./00. [PSV] Sousei no Onmyouji (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.01.26} (¥5.700) - 4.681 / NEU
16./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.607 / 117.404 (-8%)
17./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 4.600 / 928.231 (-21%)
18./11. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) - 4.342 / 52.302 (-45%)
19./16. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 4.213 / 161.160 (-12%)
20./00. [PSV] New Game! The Challenge Stage! # (5pb.) {2017.01.26} (¥7.300) - 3.662 / NEU