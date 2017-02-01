Aktuelle Hard- und Software Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.01 - 29.01.2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 23.01.2017 bis 29.01.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
40.671
|
33.376
|
7.295
|
291.556
|
4.308.882
|
3DS
|
24.707
|
26.057
|
-1.350
|
244.710
|
22.334.929
|
VITA
|
10.553
|
11.521
|
-968
|
95.400
|
5.512.910
|
Wii U
|
710
|
794
|
-84
|
8.409
|
3.319.028
|
PS3
|
579
|
557
|
22
|
3.995
|
10.452.772
|
XONE
|
231
|
35
|
196
|
742
|
75.352
Software
01./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard #
02./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Repeat Love #
03./05. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
04./02. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
05./01. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
07./09. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
08./04. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
09./08. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
10./03. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution
11./12. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
12./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
13./10. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
14./07. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution
15./00. [PSV] Sousei no Onmyouji
16./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
17./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
18./11. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
19./16. [3DS] Miitopia
20./00. [PSV] New Game! The Challenge Stage! #