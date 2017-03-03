Final Fantasy VII Remake: Key Visual veröffentlicht
Sonst keine weiteren Informationen
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 31. Januar 2017 um 12:47 von
Heute feierte Square Enix die Eröffnungszeremonie zum 30. Geburtstag der Final Fantasy Reihe. Neben Informationen zu anderen Spielen, gab es auch ein Update zum Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Alles was wir erhalten haben, ist allerdings nur das Key Visual zur neuen Version. Das Rollenspiel befindet sich derzeit für PlayStation 4 in Entwicklung. Wann wir mit neuen Informationen rechnen können, ließ man offen.
UPDATE: We've added a clean, hi-res image of the latest Final Fantasy VII Remake key visual:https://t.co/opgMX3EE78 #FinalFantasyVIIRemake pic.twitter.com/B78lobQU95— Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) 31. Januar 2017