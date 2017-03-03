Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Key Visual veröffentlicht...

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Key Visual veröffentlicht

Sonst keine weiteren Informationen

Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 31. Januar 2017 um 12:47 von miperco

Heute feierte Square Enix die Eröffnungszeremonie zum 30. Geburtstag der Final Fantasy Reihe. Neben Informationen zu anderen Spielen, gab es auch ein Update zum Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Alles was wir erhalten haben, ist allerdings nur das Key Visual zur neuen Version. Das Rollenspiel befindet sich derzeit für PlayStation 4 in Entwicklung. Wann wir mit neuen Informationen rechnen können, ließ man offen.