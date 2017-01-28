Pillars of Eternity II: Spendenziel bereits erreicht
1,33 Millionen sind es bereits
PC // Samstag, 28. Januar 2017 um 09:05 von
Pillars of Eternity wurde bereits erfolgreich über Fig finanziert. In nicht einmal 24 Stunden konnte das Ziel von 1,1 Millionen Dollar erreicht werden. Eine Veröffentlichung Ende 2018 ist damit für PC sicher. Weitere 27 Tage kann für das Spiel noch gespendet werden, CEO Feargus Urquhart bedankte sich bei den Fans.
We have the best fans in the world. It is amazing how quickly they helped us reach the funding goal for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Our fans were responsible for the original game’s critical and financial success, and we are looking forward to doing it all over again with them for the sequel. For those who reserved Fig Games Shares, thank you for your trust in us and we look forward to having you share in the potential success of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire together.