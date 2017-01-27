STEEP: Der kostenlose Alaska DLC erscheint am 10. Februar
Update 1.04 jetzt verfügbar
Freitag, 27. Januar 2017
Ubisoft hat den Termin für den kostenlosen Alaska DLC zu STEEP für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC angekündigt. Am 10. Februar wird die neue Region mit zahlreichen neuen Inhalten bereitstehen. Zeitgleich mit der Meldung teilte man auch mit, dass Update 1.04 nun zum Download bereitsteht. Folgende Änderungen gehen damit einher:
Tweaks to jumping accuracy
Scaled back the destructiveness of G-force impacts
Improved the Mountain View display
Additions:
Welcome Dashboard – Displays the most important in-game news and suggests content for players’ current game session.
Live Page – Provides more info on the Steep World Tour and current series going on, as well as which Community Challenges are available to play.
Steep World Tour – A recurring competitive tournament open to all Steep players. Check out the Live Page for more details, including tournament phase and ranking information.
Community Challenges – Challenges made by the Community, for the Community! Selected trail challenges created by the community will be highlighted and made available to all players as a Community Challenge to beat. Look for them in the new Live Page!
New Customization Items – Shhh… they’re a surprise! More will be revealed in due time.
Director Mode – Provides more freedom and Replay Mode options (such as camera types and ambiance) for players to get even more creative in their replay videos.
Hide HUD – And last but not least (and because you asked for it!)… You now have the option to hide the HUD while riding or creating replay videos. You can toggle the HUD display by going into OPTIONS -> VIDEO.
