HITMAN: Neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad ab nächster Woche
Professional
Consoles // Mittwoch, 25. Januar 2017 um 16:03 von
Io Interactive und Square Enix haben einen neuen Schwierigkeitsgrad für HITMAN angekündigt. "Professional" wird pünktlich zum Retail-Release am nächsten Dienstag, den 31. Januar, hinzugefügt. Er ist Teil des Januar Updates, der weitere Inhalte mit sich bringen wird.
Folgende Neuerungen folgen mit Professional.
Enhanced AI behavior – Guards are more thorough when searching. Increased guard search radius. NPCs are more perceptive to footsteps, especially when running. Increased guard alertness.
Strict item rules – Suspicious / illegal items according to current disguise.
Advanced security camera logic – Security cameras can spot illegal activity and guards will be dispatched to investigate. Increased number of security cameras (in logical places).
Limited saves – Only one manual save allowed. Auto-saves are disabled.
Lethal combat – Clean kills are required to take a disguised. Slower health regeneration.
Professional mastery rewards – Professional Challenges and Mastery. Unique unlockable rewards.
Each location has been tweaked and altered.
Separate leaderboards with a Professional modifier.
Fewer disguise pickups.
