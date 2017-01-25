Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.01 - 22.01.2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 16.01.2017 bis 22.01.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
33.376
|
47.003
|
-13.627
|
250.885
|
4.268.211
|
3DS
|
26.057
|
34.546
|
-8.489
|
220.003
|
22.310.222
|
VITA
|
11.521
|
13.816
|
-2.295
|
84.847
|
5.502.357
|
Wii U
|
794
|
1.169
|
-375
|
7.699
|
3.318.318
|
PS3
|
557
|
701
|
-144
|
3.416
|
10.452.193
|
XONE
|
35
|
75
|
-40
|
511
|
75.121
Software
01./00. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2
02./00. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World #
03./00. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution
04./01. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
05./04. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
07./00. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution
08./02. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
09./05. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
10./07. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
11./03. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
12./08. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
13./10. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
14./09. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
15./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./12. [3DS] Miitopia
17./00. [PSV] Hana Oboro: Sengoku Denranki #
18./16. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
19./18. [PS4] Battlefield 1
20./17. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2