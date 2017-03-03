Matchmaking auf Nintendo Switch nur mit Smartphone möglich?
haltet eure Smartphones bereit, ihr werdet sie vielleicht brauchen
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 19. Januar 2017 um 08:04 von
Reggie hat sich zum Online Service der Switch geäußert und dabei einen interessanten Fakt enthüllt.
Das Matchmaking sowie das Erstellen einer Lobby wird wohl nur über diese extra App über euer Smartphone möglich sein.
The smart phone app that we’re creating, that will be part of our online service, we believe is going to be a very compelling part of the overall proposition because that’s how you’ll voice chat, that’s how you’ll do your matchmaking, and create your lobby. We also think it’s a very elegant solution because if you’ve taken your switch on the go, you’ve put yourself in a hotspot, you’re looking at get a quick match of Mario Kart in, to whip out some sort of bulky, gamer headset is a bit of a challenge.
So we think we’ve got an elegant solution.
Da stellt sich natürlich die Frage inwieweit diese Features auch problemlos ohne diese App nutzbar sein werden und ob die Kunden diese Lösung ähnlich elegant finden wie Reggie