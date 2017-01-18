Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. Januar 2017 um 14:15 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.01 - 15.01.2016:

Hardware

Woche vom 09.01.2017 bis 15.01.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

47.003

87.169

-40.166

217.509

4.234.835

3DS

34.546

88.878

-54.332

193.946

22.284.165

VITA

13.816

34.023

-20.207

73.326

5.490.836

Wii U

1.169

3.147

-1.978

6.905

3.317.524

PS3

701

1.156

-455

2.859

10.451.636

XONE

75

180

-105

476

75.086


Software

01./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) - 137.797 / NEU
02./00. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) - 76.166 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) - 40.006 / NEU
04./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 31.656 / 3.071.241 (-65%)
05./01. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 23.845 / 914.683 (-76%)
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) - 23.192 / 608.398 (-2%)
07./03. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) - 16.732 / 261.089 (-65%)
08./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 10.066 / 245.418 (+6%)
09./07. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) - 10.004 / 917.772 (-57%)
10./04. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 8.890 / 1.083.384 (-72%)
11./00. [PS4] SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter (D3Publisher) {2017.01.12} (¥6.980) - 8.439 / NEU
12./05. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) - 7.334 / 152.172 (-69%)
13./08. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 6.410 / 107.764 (-59%)
14./00. [PSV] Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni - Bikini Party Edition (Marvelous) {2017.01.12} (¥4.980) - 5.078 / NEU
15./09. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life # (Sega) {2016.12.08} (¥8.190) - 5.064 / 331.388 (-63%)
16./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) - 4.940 / 275.984 (-63%)
17./15. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft) {2016.12.01} (¥8.400) - 4.656 / 102.611 (-47%)
18./20. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts) {2016.10.21} (¥7.800) - 4.647 / 249.053 (-31%)
19./10. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami) {2016.12.15} (¥4.500) - 3.714 / 77.274 (-73%)
20./31. [PS4] Resident Evil 6 (Capcom) {2016.12.01} (¥2.800) - 3.272 / 28.196