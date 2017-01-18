Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. Januar 2017 um 14:15 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.01 - 15.01.2016:
Hardware
Woche vom 09.01.2017 bis 15.01.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
47.003
|
87.169
|
-40.166
|
217.509
|
4.234.835
|
3DS
|
34.546
|
88.878
|
-54.332
|
193.946
|
22.284.165
|
VITA
|
13.816
|
34.023
|
-20.207
|
73.326
|
5.490.836
|
Wii U
|
1.169
|
3.147
|
-1.978
|
6.905
|
3.317.524
|
PS3
|
701
|
1.156
|
-455
|
2.859
|
10.451.636
|
XONE
|
75
|
180
|
-105
|
476
|
75.086
Software
01./00. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
02./00. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
03./00. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony #
04./02. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
05./01. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki
07./03. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!!
08./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
09./07. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV #
10./04. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
11./00. [PS4] SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter
12./05. [3DS] Miitopia
13./08. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
14./00. [PSV] Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni - Bikini Party Edition
15./09. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life #
16./11. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition
17./15. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2
18./20. [PS4] Battlefield 1
19./10. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes
20./31. [PS4] Resident Evil 6