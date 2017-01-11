Einloggen

Rainbow Six: Siege - Details zu Update 5.3

Erscheint heute

Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. Januar 2017 um 07:19 von miperco

Ubisoft arbeitet weiterhin an der Verbesserung von Rainbow Six: Siege für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC. Heute wird daher schon Update 5.3 für den Shooter erscheinen. Welche Änderungen damit genau einhergehen werden, könnt ihr den beigefügten Patch-Notes entnehmen.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 5.3 Patch Notes
Pause Button in Custom Lobby During Operator Selection Phase
We have added a Pause button to the UI that will allow the host of a Player-hosted lobby to pause the match during the Operator Selection phase.

To utilize this functionality, the host will need to press [End]/[Start+D-Pad Up] to stop the timer. Press the button again to resume the timer.

Gameplay
Fixed – Barricade pieces remain stuck in place if hit from a perpendicular angle.
Fixed – In rare instances, a drone is able to use a dead Attacker’s shield to move the Defuser.
Fixed – When deploying a reinforced wall, it is possible to pass through the reinforcement.
Fixed – Muzzle brake also hides the flash for side arms.
Fixed – When a shield user goes prone while attempting to use an observational tool (drone), the shield will stay equipped while prone.
Fixed – In some cases, clipping would cause an Operator’s shield to disappear. This would allow the Operator to be shot through their shield.
Operator
IQ

Fixed – Dropping from any height while holding a breaching charge will make her sidearm invisible.
Tachanka

Fixed – Shotgun pellet impacts do not remain on Tachanka’s LMG Shield.
Fixed – After destroying the LMG Shield, it will reappear for a few frames.
Hibana

Fixed – Getting kills with Hibana will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
Echo

Fixed – Getting kills with Echo will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.
Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping through door ways.
Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping in 2F Geisha Room on Skyscraper.
Fuze

Fixed – Cluster Charges destroy gadgets without destroying breakable floors.
Valkyrie

Fixed – Black Eye’s remain floating in mid-air when thrown at a broken barricade.
Frost

Fixed – When a trap is placed on an elevated surface, it will trigger even without vaulting onto it.
Blackbeard

Fixed – Corrupted animation when equipping a second rifle shield after the first was destroyed.
Twitch

Fixed – Sound effects from her Shock Drone’s taser does not propagate as intended.
Jager

Fixed – In some instances, Jager’s Magpie devices do not react to Hibana’s pellets.
Kapkan

Fixed – Player’s controller will not vibrate when killed by an EDD.
Game Mode
Bomb

Fixed – Players are unable to see who has the Defuser, drop it, or pick it up on Favela.
Hostage

Fixed – Hostage is not able to be revived if the Hostage goes DBNO and clips with the Kitchen Table.
Tactical Realism

Fixed – Operators with “launcher gadgets” (Hibana and Ash) do not have feedback when reloading.
Spectator Camera

Fixed – When a spectator joins a match in progress, they will not be able to see Tachanka’s LMG Shield.
Fixed – Following a player outside, they player can sometimes become invisible to the Spectator.
Level Design
Bartlett University

Fixed – Missing camera in Vista Hallway.
Fixed – Tachanka has invisible bullet collision at the entrance of 1F Lobby.
Kafe Dostoyevsky

Fixed – Users remain stuck in a vaulting animation after vaulting through the 2F Back Stairs window.
Kanal

Fixed – Operators are able to vault through wooden panels and clip inside of a wall.
User Experience
Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is offset during Kill Cam replays.
Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.
Fixed – Dud range on Hibana’s X-Kairos launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.
Fixed – Melee kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
Fixed – Bandit’s Shock Wire kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.
Fixed – Kill Camera will sometimes pass through walls.
Fixed – In some instances, Operators appear to have raptor legs in the Kill Cam.
Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.
