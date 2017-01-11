Rocket League: Patch 1.27 veröffentlicht
Weiter geht's
Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. Januar 2017 um 06:46 von
Rocket League von Psyonix ist immer noch unglaublich erfolgreich. Nicht umsonst wurde es das meist heruntergeladene Spiel aus dem PlayStation Store 2016. Kürzlich veröffentlichte der Entwickler Patch 1.27, mit dem weitere Inhalte folgen.
Unter anderem gibt es ab sofort eine Schnee-Variante von Utopia Coliseum. Die genauen Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
CASUAL PLAYLISTS AND ROCKET LAB ARENAS
Added Utopia Coliseum (Snowy) into the Snow Day Playlist
BUG FIXES
An experimental goal-post collision fix has been deployed
Removed the “GO!” counter in Custom Training
‘Seamless Bot Replacement’ in Unranked online matches should now work as originally intended
Fixed an issue where players were stuck in the Replay Menu after deleting certain replays
Fixed an issue where selecting ‘Free Play’ forced the Loading Screen
Fixed an issue where Emoji entry on Xbox One was not displaying in some cases
UI scale setting in options should now save on PlayStation 4
Fix for rank label updating for division text and changing colors
Added Utopia Coliseum (Snowy) into the Snow Day Playlist
BUG FIXES
An experimental goal-post collision fix has been deployed
Removed the “GO!” counter in Custom Training
‘Seamless Bot Replacement’ in Unranked online matches should now work as originally intended
Fixed an issue where players were stuck in the Replay Menu after deleting certain replays
Fixed an issue where selecting ‘Free Play’ forced the Loading Screen
Fixed an issue where Emoji entry on Xbox One was not displaying in some cases
UI scale setting in options should now save on PlayStation 4
Fix for rank label updating for division text and changing colors