Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition...

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht

Etwas später für Xbox One

Consoles // Montag, 09. Januar 2017 um 19:13 von miperco

Bethesda hat heute Patch 1.3 für The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition veröffentlicht. Das Update ist zunächst nur für PlayStation 4 und PC erhältlich und soll demnächst auch für Xbox One erscheinen. Die Patch Notes dazu könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.

General stability and performance improvements
Fixed an issue where Slow Time effects weren’t behaving properly
Better support for 144hz displays (PC)
Fixed issue with being unable to log into Bethesda.net