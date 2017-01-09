The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht
Etwas später für Xbox One
Consoles // Montag, 09. Januar 2017 um 19:13 von
Bethesda hat heute Patch 1.3 für The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition veröffentlicht. Das Update ist zunächst nur für PlayStation 4 und PC erhältlich und soll demnächst auch für Xbox One erscheinen. Die Patch Notes dazu könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
General stability and performance improvements
Fixed an issue where Slow Time effects weren’t behaving properly
Better support for 144hz displays (PC)
Fixed issue with being unable to log into Bethesda.net
