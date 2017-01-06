Januar Sale: Neuzugänge im PlayStation Store
The Last Guardian und einige mehr
Samstag, 07. Januar 2017
Noch bis zum 20. Januar können PlayStation Besitzer auf zahlreiche Angebote Geld sparen. Wie Sony gestern bekannt gegeben hat, gibt es einige Neuzugänge beim Januar Sale.
Unter anderem erhaltet ihr The Last Guardian so nun für 39,99 Euro. Die komplette Liste findet ihr hier.
Januar-Angebote – PS4-Neuzugänge
The Last Guardian
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Battlefield 4
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
STAR WARS Battlefront
STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
Battlefield Bundle
Battlefield Hardline
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
DEAD RISING
DEAD RISING 2
DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
Plants vs. Zombies GW 2 – Festive Edition
Plants vs. Zombies GW2 – Festive Deluxe Edition
Just Dance 2017
Ace Banana (PS VR)
Eagle Flight (PS VR)
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (PS VR)
KISMET (PS VR)
Loading Human: Chapter 1 (PS VR)
Pinball FX2 VR
Pixel Gear (PS VR)
Robinson: The Journey (PS VR)
SUPERHYPERCUBE (PS VR)
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality (PS VR)
The Brookhaven Experiment (PS VR)
VEV: Viva Ex Vivo VR Edition
Weeping Doll (PS VR)
Werewolves Within (PS VR)
Januar-Angebote – PS4, bis 20.1.2017
EA SPORTS UFC 2
Mortal Kombat XL
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
Ratchet & Clank
Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
DiRT Rally
Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition
DARK SOULS III
DOOM
F1 2016
EA SPORTS NHL 17
Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
7 Days to Die
No Man’s Sky
Fallout 4
Mad Max
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
Bloodborne
Bloodborne The Old Hunters
Need for Speed
Need for Speed Rivals
Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
DOOM Digital Deluxe
DOOM: Hell Followed
DOOM: Unto the Evil
Firewatch
Firewatch Dynamic Theme Bundle
The Crew
The Crew Season Pass
Assetto Corsa
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
XCOM 2
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
Darkest Dungeon
Unravel
The Telltale Games Collection
The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
MONOPOLY PLUS
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Delu…
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
Ride 2
Ride 2 Season Pass
