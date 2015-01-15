Einloggen

Monster Hunter Generations: Letzter kostenloser...

Monster Hunter Generations: Letzter kostenloser DLC veröffentlicht

Viele Herausforderungen warten auf euch

Nintendo 3DS // Freitag, 06. Januar 2017 um 10:49 von miperco

Capcom hat die letzten Monster Hunter Titel mit kostenlosen DLCs ausgestattet, Monster Hunter Generations für den Nintendo 3DS war da keine Ausnahme. Heute wurde die letzte Erweiterung veröffentlicht, die zahlreiche Herausforderungen mit sich bringt. Die genauen Inhalte seht ihr hier.

Regular Quests
Quest: Secret Nibelsnarf Hunt
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Nibelsnarf

Quest: Absolute Power
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Tigrex

Quest: Picturesque Encounter
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Zinogre

Quest: How It’s Done
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Agnaktor, a Hyper Lavasioth, and a Hyper Brachydios

Quest: Raging Twins
Objective: Hunt 2 Furious Rajang

Quest: Unbridled Rage
Objective: Hunt 2 Savage Deviljho

Quest: Insanity and Destruction
Objective: Hunt a Savage Deviljho and a Furious Rajang

Quest: The Best of the Best
Objective: Hunt a Nargacuga, a Tigrex, a Silver Rathalos, a Gold Rathian and a Zinogre

Quest: The Greatest Hunter
Objective: Hunt a Rathalos, a Zinogre, a Brachydios, and a Savage Deviljho

Quest: The Five Kings of Destruction
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Gammoth, a Hyper Astalos, a Hyper Mizutsune, a Hyper Glavenus, and a Hyper Deviljho

Quest: Silver and Gold
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Silver Rathalos and a Hyper Gold Rathian

Quest: The White God Returns
Objective: Slay an Ukanlos

Quest: Harbinger of Death
Objective: Slay a Nakarkos

Arena Challenges
Quest: Event: Endurance Quest 4
Objective: Slay a Gammoth, a Mizutsune, a Glavenus, and an Astalos

Quest: Event: Endurance Quest 5
Objective: (Prowler) Slay a Velocidrome, an Arzuros, and a Yian Kut-Ku

Extras
15 Guild Card Titles
1 Guild Card Background