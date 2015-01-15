Monster Hunter Generations: Letzter kostenloser DLC veröffentlicht
Viele Herausforderungen warten auf euch
Nintendo 3DS // Freitag, 06. Januar 2017 um 10:49 von
Capcom hat die letzten Monster Hunter Titel mit kostenlosen DLCs ausgestattet, Monster Hunter Generations für den Nintendo 3DS war da keine Ausnahme. Heute wurde die letzte Erweiterung veröffentlicht, die zahlreiche Herausforderungen mit sich bringt. Die genauen Inhalte seht ihr hier.
Regular Quests
Quest: Secret Nibelsnarf Hunt
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Nibelsnarf
Quest: Absolute Power
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Tigrex
Quest: Picturesque Encounter
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Zinogre
Quest: How It’s Done
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Agnaktor, a Hyper Lavasioth, and a Hyper Brachydios
Quest: Raging Twins
Objective: Hunt 2 Furious Rajang
Quest: Unbridled Rage
Objective: Hunt 2 Savage Deviljho
Quest: Insanity and Destruction
Objective: Hunt a Savage Deviljho and a Furious Rajang
Quest: The Best of the Best
Objective: Hunt a Nargacuga, a Tigrex, a Silver Rathalos, a Gold Rathian and a Zinogre
Quest: The Greatest Hunter
Objective: Hunt a Rathalos, a Zinogre, a Brachydios, and a Savage Deviljho
Quest: The Five Kings of Destruction
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Gammoth, a Hyper Astalos, a Hyper Mizutsune, a Hyper Glavenus, and a Hyper Deviljho
Quest: Silver and Gold
Objective: Hunt a Hyper Silver Rathalos and a Hyper Gold Rathian
Quest: The White God Returns
Objective: Slay an Ukanlos
Quest: Harbinger of Death
Objective: Slay a Nakarkos
Arena Challenges
Quest: Event: Endurance Quest 4
Objective: Slay a Gammoth, a Mizutsune, a Glavenus, and an Astalos
Quest: Event: Endurance Quest 5
Objective: (Prowler) Slay a Velocidrome, an Arzuros, and a Yian Kut-Ku
Extras
15 Guild Card Titles
1 Guild Card Background
