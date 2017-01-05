Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series könnte im April erscheinen
Wird von GameStop so gelistet
Consoles // Donnerstag, 05. Januar 2017 um 15:04 von
Anfang Dezember kündigte Telltale Games ihr Marvel Spiel offiziell an. Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series wird in diesem Jahr in Form der obligatorischen fünf Episoden erscheinen, viele weitere Details gibt es zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht.
GameStop könnte aber nun den Start-Termin des Adventures verraten haben - zumindest was die Disc-Version anbelangt. Die Season Pass Disc könnte demnach am 25. April erscheinen, die erste Episode wohl schon einige Wochen davor. Auch eine Story-Beschreibung wird mitgeliefert.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe’s unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands. From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, told in the unique and award-winning Telltale style, where your decisions and actions will drive the path of the story you experience.